Cheesy Stuffed Lasagna Bread Recipe
Lasagna and garlic bread are a match made in comfort food heaven, often served side by side at family dinners. The rich, savory layers of pasta, meat, and cheese are perfectly complemented by the buttery, garlicky crunch of warm bread. But what if you could combine these two classics into a single dish that's as fun to eat as it is satisfying? This cheesy stuffed lasagna bread recipe, from developer Jessica Morone, does just that — it's a culinary mashup that takes everything you love about lasagna and garlic bread and fuses them into one irresistible dish.
This recipe packs all the flavors of a traditional lasagna, from the hearty meat sauce to the creamy, gooey mozzarella, right into a loaf of crusty French bread. The outside gets a coating of garlicky butter, while the inside delivers all the cheesy, saucy goodness you crave. Perfect as a show-stopping appetizer, a hearty dinner, or even a party dish, cheesy stuffed lasagna bread is the ultimate way to enjoy two classic comfort foods in every bite.
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy stuffed lasagna bread
For this cheesy stuffed lasagna bread you need a lot of the same ingredients you would need for a regular lasagna. These include cooked ground beef, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, and cooked lasagna noodles. For the bread part of this recipe you will also need a loaf of French bread, melted butter, and garlic powder.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 3: Prepare the bread
Cut the loaf of French bread in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to hollow out the bread in the center of each half.
Step 4: Place bread on baking sheet
Place the hollowed out bread halves on the prepared baking sheet, set aside.
Step 5: Combine butter and garlic
In a small bowl mix together the melted butter and garlic powder.
Step 6: Brush garlic on bread
Brush the insides of the bread halves with the garlic butter mixture.
Step 7: Mix together meat, sauce and seasoning
In a medium bowl combine the browned beef, tomato sauce, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.
Step 8: Mix together cheeses
In a small bowl mix together the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Step 9: Add lasagna noodles to bread
Add one lasagna noodle to the bottom of each bread half.
Step 10: Add meat sauce
Spread ¼ of the meat sauce mixture to the top of each lasagna noodle.
Step 11: Top with cheese and repeat
Spoon ¼ of the cheese mixture over the meat sauce. Repeat with the remaining noodles, sauce, and cheese.
Step 12: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden.
Step 13: Serve
Serve right away.
Ingredients
- 1 French bread loaf
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ pound ground beef, browned
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan
- 4 lasagna noodles, cooked al dente
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Cut the loaf of French bread in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to hollow out the bread in the center of each half.
- Place the hollowed out bread halves on the prepared baking sheet, set aside.
- In a small bowl mix together the melted butter and garlic powder.
- Brush the insides of the bread halves with the garlic butter mixture.
- In a medium bowl combine the browned beef, tomato sauce, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.
- In a small bowl mix together the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
- Add one lasagna noodle to the bottom of each bread half.
- Spread ¼ of the meat sauce mixture to the top of each lasagna noodle.
- Spoon ¼ of the cheese mixture over the meat sauce. Repeat with the remaining noodles, sauce, and cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden. Serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|522
|Total Fat
|28.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|89.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|974.9 mg
|Protein
|27.8 g
How can I switch up this lasagna bread recipe?
There are a few ways to change up this lasagna bread recipe if you want to make it your own. The first is to switch out the ground beef for other options, you could consider using ground turkey, pork, chicken, or plant-based meat. Different types of meat can also be mixed together, such as using 80% ground beef and 20% ground sausage for a different flavor. Adding vegetables to the filling, like sauteed spinach or caramelized mushrooms, would help bulk things up and make for a more complex flavor profile. Instead of French bread, a crusty ciabatta or a sourdough loaf would add unique tanginess, or a crusty wheat bread could work as well. For the sauce, classic marinara works well, but a roasted garlic tomato sauce or spicy arrabbiata could bring a new dimension. Alternatively, use a béchamel sauce for a rich and creamy twist.
You may have noticed that this recipe is missing one of the classic lasagna elements, which is ricotta. "Ricotta was left out because it adds a bit too much filling to the bread and makes it messier in general," Morone explains. However you could definitely add a ricotta layer and cut down on the mozzarella and Parmesan a bit if you don't mind the mess. For other cheese options, consider using provolone or smoked mozzarella could be a nice way to switch up the flavors as well.
What can I do with the leftover, hollowed-out French bread pieces?
Once the French bread has been hollowed out to make this lasagna bread recipe, you'll be left with lots of bread chunks that aren't of use for this recipe, but that doesn't mean you should discard them. There are a few different ways the bread insides can be used. First, consider making homemade breadcrumbs, which can be seasoned and used to top casseroles, to coat proteins like chicken or fish, or sprinkled over pasta for a satisfying crunch.
The bread can also be transformed into a thickener for soups like tomato bisque or creamy chowder by blending it in. It also works as a binder for meatballs or veggie patties. Alternatively, toss the bread pieces with olive oil, garlic, and herbs and bake them to make croutons that would be perfect in salads or soups. For a breakfast or dessert choice, use the leftover bread to make a sweet bread pudding or in a rustic brown betty recipe.