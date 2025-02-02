Cheesy Stuffed Lasagna Bread Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Close up of a slice of lasagna bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Lasagna and garlic bread are a match made in comfort food heaven, often served side by side at family dinners. The rich, savory layers of pasta, meat, and cheese are perfectly complemented by the buttery, garlicky crunch of warm bread. But what if you could combine these two classics into a single dish that's as fun to eat as it is satisfying? This cheesy stuffed lasagna bread recipe, from developer Jessica Morone, does just that — it's a culinary mashup that takes everything you love about lasagna and garlic bread and fuses them into one irresistible dish. 

This recipe packs all the flavors of a traditional lasagna, from the hearty meat sauce to the creamy, gooey mozzarella, right into a loaf of crusty French bread. The outside gets a coating of garlicky butter, while the inside delivers all the cheesy, saucy goodness you crave. Perfect as a show-stopping appetizer, a hearty dinner, or even a party dish, cheesy stuffed lasagna bread is the ultimate way to enjoy two classic comfort foods in every bite.

Gather the ingredients for this cheesy stuffed lasagna bread

Cheesy stuffed lasagna bread ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this cheesy stuffed lasagna bread you need a lot of the same ingredients you would need for a regular lasagna. These include cooked ground beef, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, and cooked lasagna noodles. For the bread part of this recipe you will also need a loaf of French bread, melted butter, and garlic powder. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven temperature reading 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet

Baking sheet lined with parchment paper Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the bread

French bread loaf cut in half with the centers removed Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cut the loaf of French bread in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to hollow out the bread in the center of each half.

Step 4: Place bread on baking sheet

Hollowed out French bread on a baking sheet Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the hollowed out bread halves on the prepared baking sheet, set aside.

Step 5: Combine butter and garlic

Butter and garlic mixed in a bowl with a spoon Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl mix together the melted butter and garlic powder.

Step 6: Brush garlic on bread

Garlic butter being brushed on bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush the insides of the bread halves with the garlic butter mixture.

Step 7: Mix together meat, sauce and seasoning

Sauce, meat and seasoning mixed in a small bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl combine the browned beef, tomato sauce, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.

Step 8: Mix together cheeses

Mozzarella and Parmesan mixed together in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl mix together the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

Step 9: Add lasagna noodles to bread

Lasagna noodle being placed into a hollowed out bread loaf Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add one lasagna noodle to the bottom of each bread half.

Step 10: Add meat sauce

Meat sauce being spooned over a lasagna noodle in bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread ¼ of the meat sauce mixture to the top of each lasagna noodle.

Step 11: Top with cheese and repeat

Cheese mixture being spooned over meat sauce in bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon ¼ of the cheese mixture over the meat sauce. Repeat with the remaining noodles, sauce, and cheese.

Step 12: Bake

Baked cheesy stuffed lasagna bread in an oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden. 

Step 13: Serve

Cheesy stuffed lasagna bread on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Serve right away.

close up of a loaf of cheesy stuffed lasagna bread on a cutting board
Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 French bread loaf
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ pound ground beef, browned
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Parmesan
  • 4 lasagna noodles, cooked al dente

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  3. Cut the loaf of French bread in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to hollow out the bread in the center of each half.
  4. Place the hollowed out bread halves on the prepared baking sheet, set aside.
  5. In a small bowl mix together the melted butter and garlic powder.
  6. Brush the insides of the bread halves with the garlic butter mixture.
  7. In a medium bowl combine the browned beef, tomato sauce, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.
  8. In a small bowl mix together the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
  9. Add one lasagna noodle to the bottom of each bread half.
  10. Spread ¼ of the meat sauce mixture to the top of each lasagna noodle.
  11. Spoon ¼ of the cheese mixture over the meat sauce. Repeat with the remaining noodles, sauce, and cheese.
  12. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden. Serve right away.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 522
Total Fat 28.6 g
Saturated Fat 15.4 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 89.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 38.3 g
Dietary Fiber 2.2 g
Total Sugars 4.5 g
Sodium 974.9 mg
Protein 27.8 g
The information shown is Edamam's estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist's advice.
How can I switch up this lasagna bread recipe?

Close up of a slice of cheesy stuffed lasagna bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are a few ways to change up this lasagna bread recipe if you want to make it your own. The first is to switch out the ground beef for other options, you could consider using ground turkey, pork, chicken, or plant-based meat. Different types of meat can also be mixed together, such as using 80% ground beef and 20% ground sausage for a different flavor. Adding vegetables to the filling, like sauteed spinach or caramelized mushrooms, would help bulk things up and make for a more complex flavor profile. Instead of French bread, a crusty ciabatta or a sourdough loaf would add unique tanginess, or a crusty wheat bread could work as well. For the sauce, classic marinara works well, but a roasted garlic tomato sauce or spicy arrabbiata could bring a new dimension. Alternatively, use a béchamel sauce for a rich and creamy twist.

You may have noticed that this recipe is missing one of the classic lasagna elements, which is ricotta. "Ricotta was left out because it adds a bit too much filling to the bread and makes it messier in general," Morone explains. However you could definitely add a ricotta layer and cut down on the mozzarella and Parmesan a bit if you don't mind the mess. For other cheese options, consider using provolone or smoked mozzarella could be a nice way to switch up the flavors as well. 

What can I do with the leftover, hollowed-out French bread pieces?

Bread slices hollowed out in middle Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Once the French bread has been hollowed out to make this lasagna bread recipe, you'll be left with lots of bread chunks that aren't of use for this recipe, but that doesn't mean you should discard them. There are a few different ways the bread insides can be used. First, consider making homemade breadcrumbs, which can be seasoned and used to top casseroles, to coat proteins like chicken or fish, or sprinkled over pasta for a satisfying crunch. 

The bread can also be transformed into a thickener for soups like tomato bisque or creamy chowder by blending it in. It also works as a binder for meatballs or veggie patties. Alternatively, toss the bread pieces with olive oil, garlic, and herbs and bake them to make croutons that would be perfect in salads or soups. For a breakfast or dessert choice, use the leftover bread to make a sweet bread pudding or in a rustic brown betty recipe. 

