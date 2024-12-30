The One Salty Snack You Should Never Bother Buying At Costco

Costco is a wonderful place. There are juicy rotisserie chickens, free samples, discounted wines, ginormous TVs, and a food court filled with legendary cheap eats. Sometimes, though, it's all about the snacks, and Costco has plenty of delicious, reasonably priced options to choose from. Tasting Table ranked a lot of them, and during our extensive research, we narrowed down the best and worst salty snacks in the Kirkland Signature range. The number one you should avoid? The Kirkland Signature cheese, fruit, and nut packs.

The dual packs come in boxes of 16, with half containing a mix of sharp cheddar, cashews, and cranberries, and the other half containing white cheddar, almonds, and cranberries. We tried both options and, unfortunately, found them very bland and boring. The cheeses didn't taste fresh and felt slightly powdery, while the cranberries and nuts left much to be desired in terms of both flavor and texture.