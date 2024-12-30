The One Salty Snack You Should Never Bother Buying At Costco
Costco is a wonderful place. There are juicy rotisserie chickens, free samples, discounted wines, ginormous TVs, and a food court filled with legendary cheap eats. Sometimes, though, it's all about the snacks, and Costco has plenty of delicious, reasonably priced options to choose from. Tasting Table ranked a lot of them, and during our extensive research, we narrowed down the best and worst salty snacks in the Kirkland Signature range. The number one you should avoid? The Kirkland Signature cheese, fruit, and nut packs.
The dual packs come in boxes of 16, with half containing a mix of sharp cheddar, cashews, and cranberries, and the other half containing white cheddar, almonds, and cranberries. We tried both options and, unfortunately, found them very bland and boring. The cheeses didn't taste fresh and felt slightly powdery, while the cranberries and nuts left much to be desired in terms of both flavor and texture.
Modifying the snack packs and a better option
While simple and convenient, the cheese, fruit, and nut packs could be easily mimicked at home with better ingredients. So, it's best to steer clear of them next time you're in Costco. What you should grab instead is a big jar of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels – our number one pick for a salty Costco snack. Peanut butter pretzels aren't anything new, and many of us have had the classic combo before. But Costco's bite-sized morsels are packed full of delicious salty-sweet flavor that's hard to walk away from.
They're also filling, easy to grab and pack into bags, and at 3 pounds 7 ounces, the heavy jar should keep your household stocked for a long time. You could even add them to your homemade cheese, fruit, and nut packs, or use them to make chocolate-covered pretzels in the oven. They might not be the healthiest, but they're sure to leave a much better impression than some of the other Kirkland Signature snacks Costco has in store.