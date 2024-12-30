How To Tell If Store-Bought Seasonings Are Actually Gluten-Free
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approximately 3 million Americans have celiac disease. For those who have the disorder, eating food that has gluten in it, such as wheat and barley, will damage the small intestines. The FDA does not require companies to label to indicate whether foods contain gluten. So on many occasions, it is up to shoppers to determine whether certain products, such as store-bought seasonings, are safe for them to consume.
It gets tricky too because there are so many foods that you may think are gluten-free but aren't. Store-bought seasonings may be one of the trickiest, as they often contain a medley of ingredients and possibly an anti-caking agent. If the latter consists of cornstarch, then the seasoning mix is likely gluten-free because corn contains no gluten. Be sure to double check the label and see if wheat starch is used as the anti-caking agent, as wheat is a big source of gluten.
Anti-caking agents are commonly found in ingredients that can trap moisture or stick and clump together. In addition to their use in seasonings, you can find them in store-bought cheese, which has led some consumers to wash shredded cheese at home when they don't really have to. (We tested it — you really don't have to, and please don't wash your spices and seasonings!)
Sometimes, gluten cross-contamination can happen, so it may be best to make your own seasonings at home
Even when one does their due diligence in checking labels for ingredients with gluten, it is possible for gluten cross-contamination to happen during manufacturing or packaging. For those who need to adhere to gluten-free diets or serve and make gluten-free food at home, it might be best to make your own spice blends. That's not just for total flavor control, but to avoid ingredients with gluten.
Consider making our homemade za'atar blend recipe. It's a Middle Eastern seasoning mix made from toasted sesame seeds, sumac, oregano, thyme, salt, and marjoram, ingredients that are all naturally gluten-free. Just be sure to check packaging labels first to ensure there aren't any fillers or wheat-based anti-caking agents. We also have an all-purpose spice blend recipe for you to try made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients such as mustard seeds, paprika, black pepper, and celery seeds.
Once you have your gluten-free seasoning or spice blend ready, it's time to explore some delicious gluten-free recipes. For dinner this week, why not try our gluten-free Korean fried chicken drumsticks recipe, seasoning the crispy coating with that spice blend?