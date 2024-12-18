Get ready for gluten-free Korean fried chicken that tastes just like should — crispy and spicy on the outside, juicy and flavorful on the inside. No gimmicks are needed here, just good old flavor and technique.

Thanks to the rise of K-drama, TikTok, and food influencers, Korean fried chicken has become a household name across North America. Most recipes use gochujang paste, a spicy-sweet fermented condiment that adds heat and complexity. However, people following a gluten-free diet often can't enjoy this dish for the simple reason that most gochujang paste is not, in fact, gluten-free. To solve that problem, our gluten-free Korean fried chicken drumsticks recipe uses gluten-free gochujang paste.

Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table has adapted the traditional preparation for those avoiding gluten while maintaining the dish's characteristic taste and texture. "Korean fried chicken is all about the contrast between the crispy exterior and juicy interior," says Ksenia. Our recipe achieves this using gluten-free alternatives, allowing more people to experience this food trend at home regardless of their dietary restrictions. If you're gluten-sensitive or cooking for someone who is, these drumsticks let you explore Korean flavors in your own kitchen.

