Gluten-Free Korean Fried Chicken Drumsticks Recipe
Get ready for gluten-free Korean fried chicken that tastes just like should — crispy and spicy on the outside, juicy and flavorful on the inside. No gimmicks are needed here, just good old flavor and technique.
Thanks to the rise of K-drama, TikTok, and food influencers, Korean fried chicken has become a household name across North America. Most recipes use gochujang paste, a spicy-sweet fermented condiment that adds heat and complexity. However, people following a gluten-free diet often can't enjoy this dish for the simple reason that most gochujang paste is not, in fact, gluten-free. To solve that problem, our gluten-free Korean fried chicken drumsticks recipe uses gluten-free gochujang paste.
Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table has adapted the traditional preparation for those avoiding gluten while maintaining the dish's characteristic taste and texture. "Korean fried chicken is all about the contrast between the crispy exterior and juicy interior," says Ksenia. Our recipe achieves this using gluten-free alternatives, allowing more people to experience this food trend at home regardless of their dietary restrictions. If you're gluten-sensitive or cooking for someone who is, these drumsticks let you explore Korean flavors in your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for Gluten-free Korean fried drumsticks
To make the chicken and its marinade, you'll need buttermilk, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and chicken drumsticks. The crispy coating calls for a gluten-free all-purpose flour blend, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, celery salt, dried thyme, paprika, gluten-free baking powder, chile flakes, and vegetable oil for frying. The secret to this recipe lies in the sauce, which relies on gluten-free gochujang paste for its main flavor. Add to it honey, brown sugar, gluten-free tamari, garlic, ginger, vegetable oil, and sesame oil for the perfect gluten-free gochujang dipping sauce. To serve, garnish the dish with spring onions, sesame seeds, and chile flakes.
Step 1: Mix the marinade
Mix the buttermilk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl.
Step 2: Marinate the drumsticks
Add the drumsticks to the marinade.
Step 3: Refrigerate the chicken
Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
Step 4: Mix the coating
Mix the gluten-free flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, celery salt, dried thyme, paprika, baking powder, and chile flakes in a shallow dish.
Step 5: Remove the drumsticks
Remove the drumsticks from the marinade and discard the leftover marinade.
Step 6: Coat the drumsticks
Coat each drumstick in the flour mixture.
Step 7: Heat oil
Heat the oil in a large, deep pan to 350 F.
Step 8: Fry the drumsticks
Fry the drumsticks for 12-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they're golden brown and reach an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 9: Set to dry
Drain the drumsticks on a cookie drying rack.
Step 10: Mix the sauce
For the sauce, mix the gochujang paste, honey, brown sugar, gluten-free tamari, minced garlic, minced ginger, vegetable oil, and sesame oil in a pan.
Step 11: Heat the sauce
Heat until bubbling.
Step 12: Coat drumsticks in sauce
Coat the fried drumsticks in the sauce or serve the sauce on the side.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
Garnish with sliced spring onions, sesame seeds, and chile flakes, and serve immediately.
Gluten-Free Korean Fried Chicken Drumsticks Recipe
This gluten-free Korean fried chicken is perfectly crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, and is coated in a spicy-sweet-umami sauce.
Ingredients
- For the chicken and marinade
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 9 chicken drumsticks
- For the crispy coating
- 1 ½ cups gluten-free all-purpose flour blend
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon gluten-free baking powder
- 1 teaspoon chile flakes
- Vegetable oil for deep frying (at least four cups)
- For the sauce
- 2 tablespoons gluten-free gochujang paste
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons gluten-free tamari
- 2 cloves garlic peeled and minced
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- To serve
- 3 spring onions sliced into thin strips
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- ½ teaspoon chile flakes (red pepper flakes)
Directions
- Mix the buttermilk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl.
- Add the drumsticks to the marinade.
- Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
- Mix the gluten-free flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, celery salt, dried thyme, paprika, baking powder, and chile flakes in a shallow dish.
- Remove the drumsticks from the marinade and discard the leftover marinade.
- Coat each drumstick in the flour mixture.
- Heat the oil in a large, deep pan to 350 F.
- Fry the drumsticks for 12-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they're golden brown and reach an internal temperature of 165 F.
- Drain the drumsticks on a cookie drying rack.
- For the sauce, mix the gochujang paste, honey, brown sugar, gluten-free tamari, minced garlic, minced ginger, vegetable oil, and sesame oil in a pan.
- Heat until bubbling.
- Coat the fried drumsticks in the sauce or serve the sauce on the side.
- Garnish with sliced spring onions, sesame seeds, and chile flakes, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,459
|Total Fat
|107.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|271.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.7 g
|Total Sugars
|23.6 g
|Sodium
|1,824.6 mg
|Protein
|63.7 g
What is gochujang paste, and is it always gluten-free?
Gochujang is a fermented red chile paste that is a staple in Korean cuisine. It is made from red chile powder, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt, and it has a long history in Korea. The paste is known for its complex flavor profile, combining spicy, sweet, and umami-rich elements, which are crucial to many Korean and Korean-inspired recipes. However, gochujang is not always gluten-free. Traditional Korean recipes for gochujang often include wheat or barley as a fermentation starter, which introduces gluten into the product. For those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, consuming even this little bit of gluten could mean anything from light discomfort to lasting damage.
However, this doesn't mean that Gochujang is out of reach for those who maintain a gluten-free diet. Simply look for specifically labeled gluten-free options, which luckily, do exist and should become a part of your pantry. One such product is the Sunchang gochujang red pepper paste, which is explicitly marketed as gluten-free. This particular brand uses rice instead of wheat or barley in its fermentation process, making it safe for those avoiding gluten. When shopping for gochujang, read labels carefully and choose certified gluten-free products to ensure they meet dietary requirements. As awareness of gluten sensitivities has increased, more manufacturers are producing gluten-free versions of traditional Korean condiments, including gochujang, to cater to this need.
What is unique about Korean fried chicken?
Korean fried chicken, often referred to as KFC (though not to be confused with the Colonel's) stands out in the world of fried chicken. It's garnered fans everywhere for its exceptionally crispy exterior and sticky, gooey, and delicious saucy coating. Korean chicken is marinated for at least two hours, then coated in flour that is heavily seasoned with spices. The chicken is fried and glazed or brushed with various sauces or served with it on the side. The most popular sauces are a sweet and spicy gochujang-based sauce or a sticky, garlic-soy glaze. Other common flavors include honey, cheese powder, or even matcha.
Another unique aspect of KFC is the diverse range of flavors and coatings used. While traditional American fried chicken typically relies on a seasoned flour coating, Korean fried chicken often features a lighter batter that is sometimes made with cornstarch or potato starch, contributing to its distinctive crunch. Some batters even have secret ingredients that don't feel distinctly Korean, but end up largely responsible for the chicken's layered flavor.
Korean fried chicken is often enjoyed as a social food, paired with beer (a combination known as "chimaek" — a portmanteau of chicken and maekju, the Korean word for beer) and served with pickled radishes as a side dish to cut through the richness. This communal dining experience has made Korean fried chicken popular worldwide as both a comfort food and a trendy snack to make at home.