How To Make Your Hot Chocolate Taste Like Cinnamon Rolls
Hot chocolate is the best thing you can sip on during the cold winter months. It's just as warm as it is inviting — especially when it's coated in a thick layer of whipped cream or swirled with mini marshmallows. As timeless as your favorite hot cocoa mix may be, though, there's something to be said about how one-dimensional the flavor of this beverage can be.
If you're looking to upgrade the flavor of your next cup of hot chocolate, consider getting some inspiration from another beloved sweet treat: The cinnamon roll. Classic cinnamon rolls are comprised of a base of yeasty, enriched dough, swirled around a cinnamon-sugar coating and dribbled with a delectably sweet vanilla frosting. While it's arguably impossible to get the flavor of the dough itself into the hot chocolate, the other components are fair game. For one, you may consider adding a sprinkle of cinnamon and vanilla to the hot cocoa mix itself. Then, dress up the top of your mug with a sweet, icing-like topping made with sweetened whipped cream.
A sweet and cinnamony delight made drinkable
There are so many different ways to infuse the flavor of a classic cinnamon roll into your hot chocolate. For one, you may want to add the cinnamon to homemade whipped cream instead of stirring it into the chocolate mixture. This will bring your taste buds' attention straight to the cinnamon, rather than letting the chocolate take center stage. You can also drizzle on a sauce that's reminiscent of the sugary icing by combining your favorite brand of sweetened condensed milk with some confectioners' sugar (not granulated sugar, as it's far too gritty for this application). Spoon a little on top after you've doused your mug with whipped cream, or consider rolling the rim of your mug in the sticky icing for a divine sipping experience.
There are several different riffs you can also make on the classic cinnamon roll hot chocolate. For a maple cinnamon roll hot chocolate, consider adding a spoonful of maple syrup to the milk or infuse a little of it into your whipped cream frosting. Or, chop up some caramelized pecans as a garnish for a fun twist on a pecan sticky bun hot chocolate.