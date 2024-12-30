How To Make Your Hot Chocolate Taste Like Cinnamon Rolls

Hot chocolate is the best thing you can sip on during the cold winter months. It's just as warm as it is inviting — especially when it's coated in a thick layer of whipped cream or swirled with mini marshmallows. As timeless as your favorite hot cocoa mix may be, though, there's something to be said about how one-dimensional the flavor of this beverage can be.

Advertisement

If you're looking to upgrade the flavor of your next cup of hot chocolate, consider getting some inspiration from another beloved sweet treat: The cinnamon roll. Classic cinnamon rolls are comprised of a base of yeasty, enriched dough, swirled around a cinnamon-sugar coating and dribbled with a delectably sweet vanilla frosting. While it's arguably impossible to get the flavor of the dough itself into the hot chocolate, the other components are fair game. For one, you may consider adding a sprinkle of cinnamon and vanilla to the hot cocoa mix itself. Then, dress up the top of your mug with a sweet, icing-like topping made with sweetened whipped cream.