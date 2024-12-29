How To Turn Your Chick-Fil-A Order Into A Simple Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken cordon bleu is one of those meals that's a delight to order in restaurants and a pain to make at home. It traditionally features smoked ham, enveloped in gooey melty Swiss cheese, tucked into a lightly breaded chicken breast, and is typically served with a side of veggies or salad. Don't tell your French friends, but we've stumbled upon a simple chicken cordon bleu hack that relies on the convenience of some good old-fashioned American fast food.

Advertisement

Next time you're craving an upscale meal without the upscale costs (and cooking mess) head to your closest Chick-fil-A and pick up a couple of chicken sandwiches — you can either get a Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich for an unbreaded keto version of chicken cordon bleu, or a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich which is made with freshly breaded chicken. Once you pick up your chicken, you're halfway to your fast-food-dinner-turned-fancy-food dinner. At home, all you need to do is cut your chicken patty in half, add a couple of slices of Swiss cheese, a couple of slices of ham, and a couple of sage leaves, and pop the whole shebang into your air fryer to melt the cheese and reheat the chicken. And don't forget that side salad; we recommend this excellent Everyday Salad With Herby Lemon Vinaigrette recipe.

Advertisement