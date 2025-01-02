The Fruits You Should Be Adding To Pot Roast For More Flavor

The best family dinners are hearty, aromatic, and flavorful. Pot roast checks all those boxes with tender beef and seasoned vegetables combined for an enjoyable meal that can be prepared in many ways, from a classic pot roast to a Mississippi pot roast to a smoked pot roast on a grill.

Spices of all kinds can be added to a pot roast for depth of flavor, but citrus can add even more flavor. It's a favorite technique of celebrity chefs such as Michael Symon, who use it to take an ordinary pot roast to a new level. Adding oranges or lemons — either wedges and/or zest — can add pleasant aromatics to this classic dish, but it can also enhance the flavor and texture of the sauce that's ladled over pot roast from the cooking pot when it's time to eat.

In addition to adding flavor, the citric acid in fruits like limes, lemons, and oranges can also help tenderize a beef roast and balance out the richness of the beef's flavor and the bitter taste of some vegetables. The acids break down the roast's proteins so the meat is even more tender when it's finished. For cooks who are big on presentation, citrus wedges can add color as a garnish and a quick squeeze of juice can be added to a finished plate for extra flavor.

