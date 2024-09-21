Mississippi Vs Georgia Pot Roast: Is There A Difference?

It's easy to think of pot roast as a basic down-home dish with similar ingredients across the country, or maybe even throughout the globe. A lot is indeed the same, particularly the namesake beef ingredient in a warm, brothy liquid, often with vegetable pot-mates. But there is a difference in America's Deep South regions, where chefs are quick to tell you that "our" pot roast is not like "your" pot roast, even in the kitchens and diners of neighboring states. Mississippi and Georgia, separated only by the state of Alabama, are particularly protective of their pot roast distinctions.

As a Mississippi native with endless apron hours tied to regional recipes, I can say with all certainty that Mississippi pot roast is not the same as its Georgia counterpart. And there's no love lost for anyone saying otherwise. It doesn't matter that only one major ingredient separates the dueling kingpins of Southern roast territory — that's all it takes to substantially differentiate them. The crucial ingredient in the two fiercely territorial recipes is no secret, so I'll spill it upfront.

The Mississippi pot roast crucially involves pepperoncini peppers, while the Georgia roast bubbles to perfection alongside pickled Vidalia onions. As you can imagine, one is tangier than the other, and one adds a sweet touch to your dinner. Here's a closer look at how each one evolves within your stovetop pan or countertop slow cooker.