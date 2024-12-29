The Perfect Wine To Pair With Tuna Crudo

Tuna crudo is refreshingly simple to make, yet elegant — you can really focus on the richness and freshness of the fish and the flavors of the dressing and accompaniments you choose. The only way to improve on that kind of perfection is with a next-level wine pairing. It can be a game-changer to know the exact type of wine that will enhance the dish's flavors and textures, and that will in turn be enhanced by the dish. To figure out what this wine just might be, we sought expert advice from Amy Racine, beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants.

"Albariño and tuna crudo is an excellent pairing," Racine says. "Albariño's high acidity cuts through the richness of raw tuna, cleansing the palate and preventing the dish from feeling heavy. The wine's bright citrus notes, often reminiscent of lemon, lime, and grapefruit, beautifully complement the delicate, briny flavors of the tuna and the minerality adds a refreshing and slightly salty character that echoes the ocean's influence on the tuna." A Spanish white wine from the Iberian Peninsula, Albariño started being produced in California, too, within the last 15 years. The grape is thick-skinned, making production tougher and this wine more precious, and those skins also contribute pith-like bitterness that beautifully balances the wine's fruity sweetness and acidity.

