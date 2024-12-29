Do Your Appetite A Favor And Avoid The Prepared Tamales At Trader Joe's. Here's Why

Salad dressings, deli sandwiches, burritos; there are certain things that will never taste as good pre-prepared as they do fresh. Our better-fresh theory was recently tested when we sank our teeth into 13 Trader Joe's prepared foods and ranked them from worst to best. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's Chicken & Green Chile Tamales did not fare very well, arriving second to last on the list. (The Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad was last, but that was more of a flavor issue than a freshness and consistency issue.)

Advertisement

Of course, flavor is important in any dish, but for tamales in particular, texture is crucial. You want your tamales to have the perfect balance of fluffy, airy masa encasing a juicy and complex filling hiding under an easy-to-peal corn husk. Every ingredient needs to work together to maintain the integrity of the tamale so that it can be devoured in neat, all-encompassing forkfuls. Then there are the Trader Joe's tamales. Without sounding too harsh, Trader Joe's prepared tamales were the absolute opposite of everything we outlined a tamale should be. The thin layer of masa was brittle, the promised spice from the green chilis got lost in the madness, and the chicken filling was not juicy — it was dry. All in all, Trader Joe's, typically known for its mad-decent snacks, delivered a disappointing dish.

Advertisement