Make Pasta Night Feel A Little More Luxe With One Canned Seafood

Pasta night can be as simple or complex as you have the ability, time, and ingredients to make it. Throw spaghetti in a roaring pot of boiling water and toss it with jarred marinara or make homemade pasta with decadent seafood — the option is up to you. When you do want a relatively simple dinner though, perhaps with seafood, you don't necessarily have to go all out for a luxe meal that's still easy to pull off. It's why we think one of the best uses for canned octopus is to give a serious upgrade to pasta night.

Octopus has a rather mild taste compared to other types of seafood, which is a benefit when you want the sauce and other ingredients in the pot to shine. Mildly sweet, octopus offers a unique touch to pasta with that seafood flare. Using fresh octopus requires time and effort because you should boil it first to make it tender then incorporate it into the dish. Canned octopus, however, is ready to eat just like tinned fishes like anchovies and tuna, so the prep time is greatly reduced. There are many types of canned octopus to cook with, like this DG Octopus with Garlic Sauce that goes for less than $14 on Amazon.