The Discontinued Dunkin' Wrap That We Wish Would Come Back
While there's no official obituary for Dunkin's chorizo and egg wrap, fans of the burrito-like item have taken to social media to lament its apparent demise. Since the company hasn't issued a press release or posted anything on its various media outlets stating that it has axed the item, customers are relying on the next best source for intel: Online groups and threads devoted to the brand that tend to attract hard-core enthusiasts. And the wrap's disappearance seems to be somewhat recent — only in the last week or so have people started posting questions about its status.
For instance, one user shared in the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit that they tried to order the wrap through the company's mobile app only to be told that the item was discontinued. Others on Facebook's Dunkin' World confirmed that its time at the coffee chain had come to an end. While most commenters have expressed disappointment, a few tried to spin optimism by writing that the chicken and roasted pepper version was still available. However, neither are currently shown on the business's online menu — yet another blow to anyone who prefers that their Dunkin' breakfast comes stuffed in easily portable flatbread.
One far less substantial wrap remains
The wraps actually stuck around much longer than Dunkin' perhaps originally intended. They were launched in June 2023 as part of Dunkin's summer menu, which also included the salted caramel cold brew. The chorizo option included nubs of sausage along with scrambled eggs, black beans, and unspecified vegetables (though an old menu image appears to show corn along with diced green and red peppers). All of that was smothered in a mildly spicy cheese sauce before being swaddled in a red pepper lavash — Middle Eastern flatbread. We'd take that any day over the only wrap now listed on Dunkin's website: the "Wake-Up" wrap, which is nothing more than a fried white egg and a slice of cheese in a tortilla, to which you can add a piece of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage.
The chorizo and chicken wraps aren't the first casualty at Dunkin' this year. In September, the company discontinued the wildly popular Green Goddess Wrap. Its breakfast empanada, introduced in the spring 2024 menu, is also gone. Fortunately, it's easy enough to recreate the wraps at home. To make the chorizo, simply cook pork sausage in a skillet and scramble some eggs with beans and veggies before dousing in a cheese sauce and then enfolding in a tortilla. If you'd rather have those items served between two slices of bread, try this recipe for a hearty breakfast torta.