The Discontinued Dunkin' Wrap That We Wish Would Come Back

While there's no official obituary for Dunkin's chorizo and egg wrap, fans of the burrito-like item have taken to social media to lament its apparent demise. Since the company hasn't issued a press release or posted anything on its various media outlets stating that it has axed the item, customers are relying on the next best source for intel: Online groups and threads devoted to the brand that tend to attract hard-core enthusiasts. And the wrap's disappearance seems to be somewhat recent — only in the last week or so have people started posting questions about its status.

Advertisement

For instance, one user shared in the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit that they tried to order the wrap through the company's mobile app only to be told that the item was discontinued. Others on Facebook's Dunkin' World confirmed that its time at the coffee chain had come to an end. While most commenters have expressed disappointment, a few tried to spin optimism by writing that the chicken and roasted pepper version was still available. However, neither are currently shown on the business's online menu — yet another blow to anyone who prefers that their Dunkin' breakfast comes stuffed in easily portable flatbread.