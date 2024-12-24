The Best Griddles For Outdoor Cooking, According To Reviews
Whether you love to use a griddle in the comfort of your own backyard, or you're a seasoned traveler who counts a griddle among your cooking essentials for camping, to fuel you and your family on the road — there are so many on the market to choose from. Essentially, a griddle is similar to a grill, but with a smooth, flat surface that allows you to cook a larger variety of foods.
Griddles have many advantages to them, like having a large amount of space to cook many things all at once. You're also not limited to just "grill" type foods. You can cook up a delicious pancake breakfast, make some deliciously fluffy scrambled eggs, or even enjoy a simple grilled cheese. Along with that, you can cook almost anything that you'd cook on a grill, right on the griddle.
Amongst the varieties of griddles, some are small and compact, making them easy to travel with. Others are much larger and can become permanent appliances kept on the back porch. Some have non-stick surfaces, advanced heating features, and additional gadgets that can improve the cooking experience. We've decided to comb through all of the best-reviewed griddles for outdoor cooking online, and have prepared you a thorough rundown of the features and benefits of each one. Happy griddling!
Blackstone 36 Inch Omnivore Griddle
The Blackstone 36-inch Omnivore Griddle is a larger griddle that's perfect for the backyard. It features 768 square inches of cooking space and has four cooking zones, allowing you to adjust the heat for separate parts of the griddle. It's placed on wheels, making it easy to maneuver wherever you may need it, and also has folding side shelves. These are great to be able to store plates, seasonings, and utensils while you're cooking. If you don't need that space, you can easily fold the shelves down to reduce the space that this griddle takes up.
One of the main reasons why people love this griddle is because of the special technology that it's made with. It's called an "Omnivore" griddle, which has many benefits. There's also warp control technology that provides better heat recovery, ultimately allowing a seamless way to cook every type of food. Finally, it includes wind guards which help to keep the heat away from the chef, and uniform heat control that keeps the griddle heat at the perfect temperature.
With over 10,000 global reviews and a rating of about 4.7 stars on Amazon, this griddle has great customer feedback. People have commented on how they enjoy how quickly the griddle gets hot and appreciate the ability to control the different temperature zones. Many are also incredibly pleased with the taste of their food once it's cooked, saying it's incredibly flavorful and tasty.
Purchase the Blackstone 36 Inch Omnivore Griddle on Amazon for $374.99
Sophia & William Tabletop Griddle
If you don't need an incredibly large amount of space on your griddle, and want something portable, the Sophia & William Tabletop Griddle could be a great option. This is a 22 inch griddle that can be placed on any flat surface to cook. It has small kickstand legs that support the appliance, with a lid that assists with heat retention. The griddle itself is non-stick, rust, and scratch resistant. It's also described as an easy-to-clean griddle, and it only needs a simple wipe down after each use. Including a regulator and adaptor hose for the propane tanks, it's easy to switch between using a one pound propane bottle or a 20 pound propane tank.
Even though this griddle is one of the smallest and most compact on the list, it still has the capability to have three separate heating zones. This allows you to cook multiple types of food all at once, without having to worry about burning one of the items. Customers enjoy how lightweight, easy to use, and convenient the griddle is. Many have also shared that they were pleased with how durable the griddle is, even though it's at a much lower price-point than others on the market. Overall, people appreciate the quality for the price.
Purchase the Sophia & William Tabletop Griddle on Amazon for $224.99
Charbroil 28 Inch Performance Series Propane Gas Griddle
Charbroil is a popular brand for grill users — but how do its griddles stack up? The 28-Inch Performance Series Gas Griddle is well-reviewed on Amazon, and has some great features that set it apart from other griddles on the market, including a unique design of the griddle itself. Although it's a standing griddle, it's fairly compact at about 33 inches tall and 42 inches long. It has two large heavy-duty wheels on one side, and the other side has regular kickstand legs, with a good amount of storage on a shelf below the griddle, as well as other tool holders.
For cooking, this griddle has two burners which deliver an even level of heat that spreads across the surface. It uses a 20-pound propane gas tank, and is able to heat up exceptionally quickly. Wind-blocking capabilities prevent you from needing to use up too much gas too fast. Lots of people prefer smash burgers to regular ones, and according to Charbroil, you can cook up to 25 smash burgers at once on this griddle's surface, making it great for hosting a barbecue. Once you're done cooking, cleaning is easy as well, with a removable grease tray for optimum cleaning efficiency. Reviews for this griddle say that it feels like a well-built and solid appliance, is easy to clean, and it gets nice and hot.
Purchase the Charbroil 28 Inch Performance Series Propane Gas Griddle on Amazon for $199.99
Captiva Designs 22 Inch Flat Top Griddle
For a compact and nicely designed tabletop griddle, you may like the Captiva Designs 22-Inch Flat Top Griddle. It has a minimalistic and sleek design with a ceramic-coated cast iron pan, a high lid in a matte black color, and a stainless steel front with three burner knobs. The entire appliance itself is only about 12.2 inches high, 20.7 inches long, and 23.6 inches wide, making it nice and compact. Since the griddle is also designed to be used for camping or for barbecues, it comes with a camping regulator as well as a BBQ party hose, both of which allow the use of the appropriate gas tank for each occasion.
One of the main features of this griddle is the ceramic coating. Many other griddles require the surface to be seasoned beforehand, to prevent burning, difficulties with cleaning, and rust build-up. With the Captiva Designs griddle, the ceramic coating allows the user to completely skip this step. The coating is completely non-stick, so there's no issue when it comes to getting any food stuck onto the griddle. Customers particularly love this feature as well, sharing that it makes a great griddle for camping, with its quick cooking time and ease of cleaning.
Purchase the Captiva Designs 22 Inch Flat Top Griddle on Amazon for $269.99
Royal Gourmet PD-Series Portable Gas Griddle
The Royal Gourmet Portable PD-Series Gas Griddle is a retro-looking appliance, specifically designed for cooking on the go, whether that be camping, tailgating, or road-tripping. It has a deep red colored base with a black front panel, giving it a distinctive aesthetic, with three knobs and an ignitor, together with instructions placed clearly on the front. Although it's not the most modern or sleek-looking griddle, there are over 2,500 people on Amazon who are completely pleased with their purchase.
The cooking area on this portable griddle is about 319 square inches, it includes a cover, and only weighs about 35 pounds. For fuel, it requires a 20-pound cylinder of propane. As for the griddle itself, it's made with a porcelain enameled top, which helps to cook juicy and tender meats. Customers share that this griddle doesn't have issues with the food sticking, either, as long as you season the top properly. They also shared their satisfaction in being able to cook any type of food easily. Another positive aspect is that there's a grease management system that removes excess oil and buildup using a side cup, installed into the griddle.
Purchase the Royal Gourmet PD-Series Portable Gas Griddle on Amazon for $109.99
SKOK Foldable Gas Griddle
The SKOK Foldable Gas Griddle is affordable, and can be quite transformative. It's a two-burner griddle, and has a 573-square-inch cooking surface. The coolest thing about this griddle, however, is that it's foldable. If you need a stand-up griddle for backyard cooking, the SKOK can be positioned on four wheels, with a middle shelf and two foldable side tables to hold all of your tools and ingredients. If you need to travel with the griddle, it's incredibly simple to do. The griddle folds up to be completely compact, while still being easily transportable using its wheels.
The griddle features two independent heating zones, allowing for controlled cooking across its surface, and a little vegetable oil to coat it will help to prevent food from sticking. There's also a grease catcher, which is a plus if you want to minimize clean-up time. Customers on Amazon love how easy the griddle is to fold and unfold, the fact that the burners create consistent heat across the griddle surface, and the lower price compared to other brands. It's priced similarly to other portable griddles, while also having the capability to stand up on its own — and it has extra storage too.
Purchase the SKOK Foldable Gas Griddle on Amazon for $169.99
Big Horn Portable Gas Griddle
The Big Horn Portable Gas Griddle is a fairly simple tabletop griddle that many customers are pleased with. Intended to be used on a tabletop, either indoors or outdoors, it has a simple design with three knobs in the front, on an attractive silver panel. The rest of the griddle is a matte black color. It has 365 square inches of cooking space, which can be heated up rapidly. Three burners allow for different temperature-controlled sections.
For cleaning, there's a grease drip cup that helps to keep things mess-free. Big Horn also recommends simply wiping down the surface with a small amount of dishwashing liquid and water as all you need to properly clean the appliance. Customers enjoy this griddle overall because it's lightweight, burns hot enough to even boil water with a pot placed on top, and is the perfect compact size.
Purchase the Big Horn Portable Gas Griddle on Amazon for $129.99
Char-Griller Flat Iron 3-Burner Propane Gas Flat-Top Griddle
The Char-Griller Flat Iron 3-Burner Griddle is a modern and high-tech-looking stand-up griddle. It reaches about 37 inches high and has a middle shelf for storage as well as a foldable side table, magnetic tool storage, and a hinged lid on top. It has an all black design, except for the griddle itself which is dark silver. That griddle has three temperature-controlled cooking zones over the spacious 520-square-inch cooking surface, and has instant ignition with propane gas as the fuel source, allowing you to spend less time firing up the griddle. Lastly, it features windshields on the side, keeping the temperature on the top of the griddle nice and consistent.
This griddle has 4.6 stars on Amazon, and it's mainly used by people who know that one of the best uses for a griddle is to cook a large variety of food in the backyard. They say that it's easy to use, can get hot quickly, and is versatile in its ability to cook many types of foods. There are also many reviews comparing the griddle to other brands, and saying that this griddle cooks food much more evenly than others on the market.
Purchase the Char-Griller Flat Iron 3-Burner Propane Gas Flat-Top Griddle on Amazon for $298.85
Weber 28 Inch Gas Griddle
Weber is a trusted grill brand that makes high-quality griddles as well. The Weber 28-Inch Gas Griddle is on the more expensive side compared to other griddles that we've covered, but just by looking at it, you can tell that it has a much more sturdy and substantial build than most. It's made with an aluminum cook box that's extremely durable, helping this appliance to last a long time. There are also two side tables that can carry large amounts of food, seasonings, or tools. The griddle has wheels too, which allows you to move it quickly and easily to wherever you'd need it.
For the function of the griddle, there are other great features that make it worth the extra money. It has a three-burner system that can get the surface to temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also can create different cooking zones, allowing you to make different types of food all at the same time. There's a grease tray that holds a high capacity of grease, making cleaning much easier. Many customers love that this griddle can be used to make any type of food they'd want, quickly and easily, and with minimal clean-up. Since it can virtually be used for any meal of the day, the higher price point is worth it to these buyers.
Purchase the Weber 28 Inch Gas Griddle on Amazon for $549
Decksplore 2 2 Multi-function Burner GasGrill and Griddle Combo
The Decksplore 2+2 Multi-function Burner Grill and Griddle Combo is definitely an outlier on our list. This is the only appliance that is a combination of a griddle and a regular grill; its design is very interesting, split into two sections. From the front, it looks like a normal stand-up griddle, one side on wheels, one with kickstand legs. There are two small shelves that can hold accessories, and the top has two side shelves that stick out on either side. On one side of the appliance, there's a grill with a closed lid on top, and next to it is the griddle side with a removable cover that can be put on and taken off easily. The griddle platform can also be put on or taken off, transforming that side of the appliance into a grill as well.
There are four burners in total, allowing for quick adjustments to be made to the temperature on each side of the appliance. There are also integrated temperature gauges on the grill and griddle tops, making it easy to control the cooking temperatures. Customers say that these burners help to provide even heat distribution and allow them to cook many types of food all at once. Overall, people are pleased with the modern and sleek look of the griddle, the multi-use capabilities, together with the ample storage that the design allows.
Purchase the Decksplore 2+2 Multi-function Burner GasGrill and Griddle Combo on Amazon for $699.99
Onlyfire Flat Top Gas Griddle
The Onlyfire Flat Top Gas Griddle is made with heavy stainless steel construction, making it look very modern and attractive. It's not only great for looks, however, as the design also helps the overall durability of the griddle — for something that's portable, that's an extra bonus, because carrying a large appliance from place to place is bound to leave some bumps and scratches. The legs on the bottom of this griddle are foldable, which also makes transport and storage much more manageable.
The griddle has three separate control knobs and burners, allowing you to cook a variety of food at once. Customers say that this small-sized griddle can put out a good amount of heat, and it can even heat pots of water. Multiple reviews recommend this griddle for camping, as it can cook just about any type of food while also being a durable and easy-to-transport appliance. Another plus is that the griddle has an oil leakage hole as well as a grease collector, which will help with a faster clean-up after cooking. Overall, customers seem happy with this well-made griddle.
Purchase the Onlyfire Flat Top Gas Griddle on Amazon for $219.99
Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle
Blackstone griddles are among the most beloved outdoor cookware, and the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle definitely holds its own on this list. The design of this griddle is a bit more rustic looking, with the large orange logo of "Blackstone" emblazoned on the front. It's supported by a pair of wheels on one side and strong legs on the other. There's a middle shelf to hold a good amount of accessories or food, and there's also a foldaway tray on one side.
The griddle itself has 448 square inches of cooking surface, perfect to prepare a large amount of food for a barbecue. Blackstone even says that it can cook up to 44 hot dogs at a time. There are two burners on this griddle, splitting the top into two cooking zones, and many customers share that this griddle comes in handy to cook just about anything, as well as easy to use and clean. One customer even mentioned that it was their best purchase of the entire decade, and they even use this griddle for their own smash burger business. Whether you're a professional cook or just someone trying to entertain a party, this griddle works perfectly well at either side of the spectrum.
Purchase the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle on Amazon for $249