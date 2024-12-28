The Best Jarred Pizza Sauce Brand Is Worth Every Last Penny
You don't need much to make a great homemade pizza, especially if you're keeping it simple and opting for a classic margherita or pepperoni. One thing that can make or break your meal, however, is the sauce. We all want to find a high-quality, delicious sauce that can be conveniently picked up at the store, but with so many brands dotting the shelves, it can be difficult to narrow down the best. The good news is that Tasting Table has already done the hard work for you, and our pick is one that's available in most major supermarkets.
After a thorough taste test by Tasting Table writer Fletcher Huntley, which included 11 different store-bought pizza sauces, he concluded that the best on the market is Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce. Judging primarily by both flavor and texture, Huntley slathered a plethora of sauces on slices of piping hot white pizza, but Rao's still managed to impress him for several standout reasons.
What makes Rao's so special?
Not only is Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce perfectly balanced in terms of flavor, but you can almost see how fresh it is when you open the jar. Filled with chunks of juicy tomatoes that are a mix of slightly sweet and tangy, the sauce contains no preservatives or added sugar. The ingredients list is refreshingly simple: whole peeled tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, carrots, onions, salt, oregano, garlic, and basil. Frankly, you can taste the difference that these natural ingredients make, and the fact that all of the tomatoes come from Italy adds to the sauce's authenticity.
Rao's jarred sauces have built a stellar reputation since the company began selling them in 1992. Modeled after the recipes used in the original East Harlem restaurant, Rao's (which has been open since 1896), the family behind the brand refuses to add starches, fillers, or colors to their products. Instead, every sauce is slowly simmered in small batches to ensure quality over quantity. Because of this, their price point is slightly higher. A 12.3 oz jar of pizza sauce will set you back about $4.99, which may seem steep compared to Target's Good & Gather sauce at $1.69 or Walmart's Great Value pizza sauce at $1.67. However, Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce is absolutely worth it. The difference in Rao's classic sauces (and even some of the new Rao's sauces) is evident, and your taste buds will thank you.