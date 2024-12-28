The Best Jarred Pizza Sauce Brand Is Worth Every Last Penny

You don't need much to make a great homemade pizza, especially if you're keeping it simple and opting for a classic margherita or pepperoni. One thing that can make or break your meal, however, is the sauce. We all want to find a high-quality, delicious sauce that can be conveniently picked up at the store, but with so many brands dotting the shelves, it can be difficult to narrow down the best. The good news is that Tasting Table has already done the hard work for you, and our pick is one that's available in most major supermarkets.

After a thorough taste test by Tasting Table writer Fletcher Huntley, which included 11 different store-bought pizza sauces, he concluded that the best on the market is Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce. Judging primarily by both flavor and texture, Huntley slathered a plethora of sauces on slices of piping hot white pizza, but Rao's still managed to impress him for several standout reasons.