The Worst Store-Bought English Muffins Are From Your Favorite Bread Chain

More popular in America than they are in their namesake country, English muffins are a beloved breakfast food. They look more like pancakes than muffins, but the flat and round yeasted bread is offered at most diners and breakfast establishments as an alternative to toast alongside your meal. But the most common type to consume is from a store-bought package. These days, more than a handful of brands produce variations of the muffins, so it can be hard to choose from the options on the shelf. Tasting Table's own Sarah Klimek ranked 10 store-bought English muffin brands to make your shopping trip easier; Panera Bread's were at the bottom.

Advertisement

The puffy and toasted-looking exterior of Panera's English muffins is enticing, so the first bite is extra disappointing. Dry, dense, and too bready, nothing sets these muffins apart in texture or flavor. English muffins are known for their light and airy interior that create nooks and crannies for butter to seep into, but no pockets are to be found upon slicing open one of these (which, by the way, was very hard). Neither is the distinct saltiness, slight sweetness, or touch of acidity that you love in the Americanized crumpet. We advise sticking to Panera's restaurant-baked items only and skipping its grocery store line in this case. But there are plenty of other English muffin contenders that deserve a spot in your cart.

Advertisement