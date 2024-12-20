How To Choose The Best Bourbon For Your Eggnog

Eggnog's been boozy since Medieval monks brewed their own libation with milk, figs, spices, and wine or beer. Later, the noble folk showed off their wealth by ladling sherry into the drink. In Colonial America, farms were laden with eggs and cheap rum from the Caribbean got blended in their "nog." George Washington's recipe was perhaps the booziest with healthy pours of rum, brandy, rye, and sherry. But according to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, bourbon is the best spirit for the traditional holiday drink. "Eggnog's overall sweetness — and the fact that it's at its coziest with plenty of warm kitchen spice flavors," Horn told Tasting Table, "means that it is best with a slightly spicier bourbon."

If you're a novice to bourbon, and want to know the difference between bourbon and rye whiskey, Horn filled us in as to why it's perfect for eggnog. "All bourbon is made from at least 51% corn, but some bourbons have a higher percentage of rye in the remaining 49% of the mash bill that can be made up of any combination of grains (primarily rye, wheat, and barley), and those are commonly referred to as high-rye bourbons." Regular bourbon usually has 12% to 15% rye in the mash bill, but high-rye bourbon has 20% to 35% rye, which Horn explained has sweeter characteristics with notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak, accentuated by clove and peppery spice, which, together, will elevate eggnog to another level.

