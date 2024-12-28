The Worst Peace Tea Flavor Is Its Only White Tea Option

You might've seen one of these cans in a vending machine before — brightly colored, with an in-your-face design of a hand flashing a peace sign while clutching a fruit. If you're into iced tea, odds are good that you'll instantly recognize it as Peace Tea. This line of caffeinated iced tea from Coca-Cola has been in the wild for some time, and it's a fairly popular choice as a convenient and cheap pick-me-up. To see if it lives up to the hype, we've decided to pick up five cans of Peace Teas — one for each flavor — and carted them off to our reviewer for a taste test and ranking. While most flavors were impressive, the Sno-Berry white tea turned out to be a dud.

The can's labeling promises a blend between blueberry and white tea, but the drink inside doesn't quite match up. From the moment we poured it, the light golden color and strong fruity scent reminded us more of a concentrated fruit juice or cough syrup than an iced tea. While the taste isn't bad per se, it came across as a generic berry-grape-melon mixture rather than the promised blueberry flavor. The biggest letdown? The flavor of white tea was barely there at all and nearly impossible to detect beneath the overwhelming fruit juice taste.

If what you're after is a sweet beverage, Sno-Berry might hit the spot. However, if you crack the can hoping for a fruity white tea, you'll be sorely disappointed.

