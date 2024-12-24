The 3-Ingredient Appetizer To Satisfy The Bacon Lovers In Your Life

A good appetizer should be small in size but big on flavor, designed to get your taste buds going without filling you up. And with just three ingredients, these bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese fit the bill perfectly. Goat cheese and dates are a winning combination, with the tangy cheese contrasting with the sweet sticky dried fruit. This alone would be a tasty little canapé but wrapping it in bacon will take it to the next level.

Bacon adds a salty umami contrast to the sweetness of the dates and makes the whole thing more substantial. It will also convince anyone not sure about dates to at least give these appetizers a try. After a spin in the oven, the bacon will become crisp, the natural sugars in the dates will caramelize, and the cheese will be deliciously melty.

The appeal of this recipe comes from its simplicity but there are of course ways to jazz it up if you're feeling fancy. Try adding finely chopped thyme to the cheese, brushing the bacon with hot honey halfway through the cooking time, or drizzling on a little balsamic glaze before serving.