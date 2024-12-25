Make Dry-Aged Steak Even More Luxurious With This Unexpectedly Sweet Technique

Though the TikToker doesn't provide specific instructions for honey-based aging, there is not much to the technique. First, season the steak with salt and pepper to help balance the sweetness before immersing the whole thing in honey. Leave the meat in the fridge for a week. You'll need a lot of honey to completely cover the meat, so add that to your cost comparison for eating at a steakhouse. Once the time is up, wipe the aged meat clean of honey, season it again, and grill to get a nice, caramelized sear on your steak.

One could argue that, because the beef isn't exposed to air during the process, this is actually a form of wet-aging — a technique where pre-portioned steaks are secured tightly in vacuum-sealed bags. While the honey curing also prevents oxygen from reaching the meat, it differs slightly from classic forms of wet-aging. Honey is hygroscopic, meaning it retains moisture, giving you a juicier steak, especially with leaner cuts. Additionally, raw honey tenderizes meat due to its natural enzymes.

Aging your steak in honey may not provide you with the same concentrated beef flavor as dry-aging, but it's a more flexible (and accessible) option for home use. It's especially suitable for smaller cuts of meat. During typical dry-aging, the outer layer of meat breaks down to the point where it's not suitable for consumption. This is why larger cuts of meat are generally used. Thankfully, by curing in honey, you won't need to trim off any portion of the outer layer, leaving you with more steak to enjoy.

