Here's The Worst Chocolate Candy You Can Buy At Aldi

There's nothing like a sweet treat to blast the blues away. Tasting Table takes the quality of chocolate candy very seriously, so (with great hardship) we conducted an in-depth review to find the ultimate choice at Aldi's. Amidst all the Aldi chocolate candies, ranked from worst to best, the poorest-performing product actually incorporated a once-trending berry. Evidently, the higher they fly, the further they fall, and Choceur Dark Chocolate Blueberry Açai fell dead last. Tasting Table's reviewer found the bite-size candies a bit too chewy and hazarded that customers could be polarized by the fruit and chocolate combination.

Fruit does increase the versatility of chocolate, shaking things up from standard bars. There's no denying that Choceur was leaning into curating connotations of healthiness with the combination of dark chocolate and superfood-hailed açai, too. However, it's a divisive topic. One Reddit user declared that chocolate and fruit do not go together as they stated that the flavors clash. Others praised Choceur's dark chocolate creation, saying the açai bites were tasty.

In summary? Each to their own. But, love it or hate it, it's probably not the safest bet for a dinner party. If you want guaranteed crowd-pleasers, leave it on the shelves.