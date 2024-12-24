Here's The Worst Chocolate Candy You Can Buy At Aldi
There's nothing like a sweet treat to blast the blues away. Tasting Table takes the quality of chocolate candy very seriously, so (with great hardship) we conducted an in-depth review to find the ultimate choice at Aldi's. Amidst all the Aldi chocolate candies, ranked from worst to best, the poorest-performing product actually incorporated a once-trending berry. Evidently, the higher they fly, the further they fall, and Choceur Dark Chocolate Blueberry Açai fell dead last. Tasting Table's reviewer found the bite-size candies a bit too chewy and hazarded that customers could be polarized by the fruit and chocolate combination.
Fruit does increase the versatility of chocolate, shaking things up from standard bars. There's no denying that Choceur was leaning into curating connotations of healthiness with the combination of dark chocolate and superfood-hailed açai, too. However, it's a divisive topic. One Reddit user declared that chocolate and fruit do not go together as they stated that the flavors clash. Others praised Choceur's dark chocolate creation, saying the açai bites were tasty.
In summary? Each to their own. But, love it or hate it, it's probably not the safest bet for a dinner party. If you want guaranteed crowd-pleasers, leave it on the shelves.
What's in Choceur Dark Chocolate Blueberry Açai?
It's an intriguing-sounding name, and it does raise some questions. For instance, what actually is açai, and what does it taste like? Cast any visions of whole fruit out of your mind; the tart-tasting natural product is incorporated in dried powder form in a comparably lower quantity than other ingredients. Unsurprisingly, Choceur's creation is predominantly dark chocolate, slightly sweetened by vanilla and sugar. To form the interior, the dried açai concoction is mixed with concentrated blueberry juice to deliver a flavorsome punch in small doses. Ultimately, it relies on gum Arabic — a natural thickener — to clump the chewy center together.
The origin story is equally interesting. Did you know that most of Aldi's chocolate products are actually imported from Europe? Choceur was created in Belgium and brought its products to the U.S. in 2012. The result is a chocolate that utilizes traditional European strategies, like minimum cocoa quantities and conching products for 72 hours to achieve more even results. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying Choceur's fascinating behind-the-scenes process.