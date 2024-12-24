A Steak Flight Is The Perfect Option For Indecisive Diners

Carnivores, rejoice! Steak is on the menu tonight. Those who enjoy red meat know the pleasure of choosing from a variety of different cuts of steak and, of course, your preferred level of doneness to make an unforgettable meal. From there, it's a matter of picking sauces and seasonings along with the best side dishes for steak to complete your dish. For indecisive eaters — or those who simply want to try a little bit of everything — there's a great way to sample a variety of steaks and make it a shareable experience. Creating an interactive steak flight will be the hit of your next get together and it's relatively simple to prepare. You can either prepare one type of steak and serve smaller portions of it with different toppings or get creative with a single consistent sauce or flavor profile and use that to prepare a few different cuts of steak.

Steak flights can seem like a costly indulgence, but there are a few ways to keep this experience wallet-friendly and still satisfying. Choosing from more affordable cuts of steak will keep costs down and allow you to try different preparation methods and flavors you might not have thought of before. For added convenience, remember that there are several things you can ask your butcher to do with your beef including asking them to either pre-season, tenderize, or cut your steaks into flight-sized pieces, which will take some of that extra labor off your hands.