The Best Pellet Grills, According To Reviews
Let's be honest: It's fine if you're cooking inside, but that just can't compare to backyard grilling, right? Choosing a grill that's right for you can be an almost overwhelming task. There are countless options out there with different sizes, features, price ranges ... it can all be a little too much.
That said, let's talk about pellet grills. Pellet grills are user-friendly, easy to light, and they're easier to control than charcoal grills. That means they're consistent, and they don't need an ever-watchful eye. Want to grill burgers while you chat and share a few beers with friends? This is the type of grill you'll want. The cleanup on a pellet grill is negligible, and the variety of pellets means that it's easy to experiment with adding different flavors.
We'll talk more about some of the specific benefits as we set out on our deep dive into some of the best-reviewed pellet grills available today. We not only scoured tons of reviews on tons of grills, but we tried to pick out some in a variety of sizes with options to help you find the one that's going to fit your needs. When it comes to the best of the best, here's what we found.
Z Grills Pellet Grill Smoker 700D6
There's a lot going for the Z Grills Pellet Grill Smoker 700D6, including a large, under-grill storage cabinet and a pellet hopper that can hold 20 pounds of pellets at once. Customer reviews include kudos for the fill-and-forget nature of this grill, with some noting that they fill the hopper, set the temperature, throw on a brisket, and from there, there's minimal work. Until, that is, it comes time to lift the perfectly-smoked brisket from the grill. The hardest part might be coming up with the best sides to serve with that brisket.
It's not only a smoker, though, and yes, you can opt for grilling, searing, and roasting with this model, too. If you're the type that loves hosting backyard picnics, you'll love that this has room for up to 29 burgers at a time (or five whole chickens) and that this particular model is an upgraded version of an earlier, similar model that has tons of favorable reviews for being easy to clean, incredibly efficient, and perhaps best of all, being easy to program.
King Chii Electric Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
It might seem like a big jump to get into the world of smoking, especially when you start looking at the prices of some of the pellet grills and smokers that are on the market. Unsure of whether or not you want to make a huge financial investment? The King Chii Electric Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker is a great place to start.
Although some customer reviews suggest that it's not as sturdy or durable as a more expensive model, well, that's to be expected, isn't it? They also say that it's easy to put together, and it has a pellet hopper that's efficient and easy to use, holds the heat well, and does everything that you're going to want it to do. Another bonus is that it breaks down for storage — it's meant to fit in the trunk of the car for camping trips and picnics — so if you have a short grilling season, this is a great option. Still, there's enough room to cook a few chickens or 12 burgers at once, and customers who had picked this one up generally say that despite being skeptical, it turned out to be a much more reliable, easy-to-use grill than they expected.
Hello Dr. Portable Wood Pellet Smoker
There's a reason that smoking meats is so popular, and if you have a series of pulled pork recipes that you serve on repeat but feel you need to settle for using an oven or Instant Pot, we have some incredibly good news for you. The Hello Dr. Portable Wood Pellet Smoker is exactly what you need if you're limited on space, as it's designed for camping and tailgating. The smaller size also makes it perfect for anyone who's in an apartment or who might be low on storage space, and according to reviews, it's absolutely worth the surprisingly affordable price.
Reviews suggest that this is a great, easy-to-use pellet grill for not only portability but also beginners — and in spite of the small size, it can still handle 12 hot dogs or eight burgers. Those who have used it love the temperature controls, efficiency, and how fast it comes to temp and holds the heat. Sick and tired of waiting for charcoal to be ready? This is the answer. Other customers say that there's another great reason to get this and add that they use it as an additional component to a larger gas grill for a best-of-both-world sort of situation.
Recteq Pellet Grill Deck Boss 590
Ready for a monster of a grill and smoker? Look no further than the Recteq Pellet Grill Deck Boss 590, which has a pellet hopper that's capable of holding 30 pounds of pellets at once, and a cooking area that can handle five pork butts. This is the pellet smoker and grill that's perfect for not only feeding a backyard full of people, but we'd also argue that it's ideal for running once and then filling the freezer with meals for months.
While this is on the pricier side of our range of recommendations, it's worth noting that customers are thrilled with the precision of the temperature control, which in turn makes this not just a smoker, but you can also use it for baking or making jerky. The grill connects to an app that makes it easy to control, and one of the only complaints that customers have about this one is that it took them too long to make this investment.
Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 and Traeger's Pro 780
When we started getting into the nitty-gritty of rankings and reviews, we weren't surprised to find that Traeger Grills were a fan favorite. There are a lot of customers with a lot of thoughts on Traeger, so for simplicity's sake, we're putting the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 and Traeger Pro 780 together. As of this writing, both have equally high ratings on Amazon, with hundreds of reviews. Both of these grills are heavy-duty steel grills that have wi-fi enabled for easy cooking, and one of the biggest differences is the size. The Ironwood has a larger cooking area, but both work with the same pellet system and hands-off temperature control system.
When it comes to customer reviews, both grills get high praise for similar reasons, including the fact that it's just an all-around amazing grill. That includes being easy to use and easy to clean, as well as the added bonus of being able to monitor it through the app, which also includes recipes and other types of guidance. Although these are pricey, they're worth it for anyone who wants to get serious about smoking.
Pit Boss PB440FB1 Pellet Grill
Become a fan of Pit Boss products, and you'll find it's a one-stop shop that also sells everything else you need for grilling and smoking. From pellets to sauces, they've got it all — and customers particularly like the nifty Pit Boss PB440FB1 Pellet Grill because it was designed with the goal of allowing anyone to wade into the world of smoking and be successful.
At a glance, this grill looks stocky and well-constructed, and according to customers, it is. With some customers loving this grill so much they've gone back to update their reviews over the course of several years, it's safe to say there are some serious fans out there — especially for the affordability. There are also multiple reviews that sing the praises of this grill for being easy to clean, incredibly efficient, and easy to assemble. Because it's on the smaller side (although there are larger versions for sale as well), it's easy to move and store. Many customers have also addressed doubts as to the quality of the build for the price and confirmed that it's simply a stellar and affordable grill.
Coleman Cookout 700 Pellet Grill
Coleman is another brand name that's earned a serious reputation for outdoor equipment. (Fun fact: World War II soldiers often carried Coleman stoves.) Coleman has been around for well over a century, so it's not surprising to learn that the Coleman Cookout 700 Pellet Grill has a number of fans that love how easy this grill is to assemble, operate, and clean. Even though it seems as though it's on the smaller side, that's a compact design that doesn't compromise functionality. It still includes a pellet hopper that can hold 20 pounds of pellets at a time, and if you're planning on making something that's going to smoke for hours — like an apple cider smoked pork shoulder — you'll appreciate the high-capacity hopper.
And there's plenty of space, too, for as many as 34 burgers at a time. We love that, and so do countless customers. If you're going to be running a pellet grill for hours, you're going to want to load that bad boy up and get the most for your money, time, and effort.
Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
At the time of this writing, the Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker has more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, with plenty of customers agreeing that you're not going to go wrong with this grill. While it is a little smaller than some of the other options we're spotlighting, it's entirely possible that the small, manageable size is precisely what you're looking for. Add in the fact that it still has a hopper that can hold 20 pounds of wood pellets, and you've got a smoker that's estimated to be capable of running up to 20 hours without needing a refill.
It's also given rave reviews for being easy to set up and easy to use, and in addition to the smoking function, this can also be used as a grill or roaster, and you can even bake in it. There's an easy-to-read LCD control panel that makes temperature control easy, and if there's anything we like more than a grill that's efficient, it's one that's easy.
Pit Boss 10697 Table Top Wood Grill
Here's another entry from Pit Boss, and we're going to say there's a reason this company is so popular. Whether you're looking for a pellet grill to take camping or if you're looking for something that you can stow on the balcony of your city apartment, the Pit Boss 10697 Table Top Wood Grill is a brilliant option that's both small and portable. It still has a five-pound pellet hopper, reaches pellet-driven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and also has a section for flame grilling.
If it sounds too good to be true, it's not — not according to customers, at least. Numerous five-star reviews laud this small but versatile grill for not only having multiple cooking methods but also for being easy to clean and easy to use, and if you're planning on capitalizing on the portability aspect, it delivers there, too. It's also got a sleek, mahogany design that looks great no matter where you're storing it, and when you add in reliable digital controls and readouts, it's a total win.
Traeger Grills Pro 22
Traeger Grills are top-of-the-line, lauded for their versatility and dependability, and the fact that the company pioneered wood pellet technology certainly doesn't hurt. Traeger also tends toward the expensive side, but that isn't to say that there are no more affordable options out there. That's where the Traeger Grill Pro 22 comes in: a smaller, lighter version than the full-sized, heavy-duty Traegers. Although this grill has a smaller pellet hopper and cooking space, customer reviews suggest that the same quality you've come to expect from Traeger is still there.
Price point aside, this might be a much more manageable grill overall, as it's still perfectly capable of handling a full brisket or up to four whole chickens without taking up the space of a larger model. It also has six different cooking methods — including grilling and roasting — along with all the durability and ease of use that you expect to come with the Traeger name.
Ninja 7-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker
Love camping? Have little space in your home or apartment? That's no reason you can't grill, and no reason you have to compromise on grilling up, say, a delicious spicy beef fajita burger. Ninja has a highly-reviewed portable pellet grill that's perfect for apartment life, RVs, camping, or tailgating. The Ninja 7-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker is a nifty little grill that isn't just a grill and a smoker; it also has an air fryer function, uses just ½ a cup of pellets to impart that smoky flavor to whatever you're making, and customers absolutely love it.
It also has a removable grill plate that makes it easy to clean, which is a must if you're on the road. Some customers add that they also use this as a dehydrator for making jerky, and that it does just as well when tasked with steak, brisket, fish, and vegetables. It seems like this might be too good to be true, but according to those who have one, it's legit.
Camp Chef DLX Pellet Grill/Smoker
Many of the pellet grills we looked at come with temperature readouts and thermometers, but the Camp Chef DLX Pellet Grill/Smoker is a little different. This wi-fi-enabled grill and smoker connects to an app that ensures you're going to be able to keep an eye on things even if you're in the kitchen whipping up a classic French potato salad to serve alongside your smoked meats. And that's a huge deal. Life is busy, after all, and customers definitely appreciate the fact that this makes multi-tasking easy.
There are a lot of good things that get mentioned in multiple reviews, including this grill's temperature controls, accuracy, efficiency, and how easy it is to use. One of the brilliant things about opting for pellets is that it's easy to add different flavors to your smoked meats, and as this grill includes easy, adjustable smoke controls, deciding how much flavor you're imparting is easy.
Pit Boss PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill 400 Series
Here's another entry from Pit Boss. There's one thing that makes the Pit Boss PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill 400 Series stand out from the crowd: a 55-pound hopper capacity. If you're wondering how long to smoke your brisket for best results, the answer is that it could take up to 12 hours. That's a huge time commitment, and the hopper on this grill means that you're going to have one less thing to worry about keeping a close eye on. Add in a 465-square-inch cooking surface, and that means this grill is great for loading up and getting the most out of the time that it's working some serious magic.
Customers agree, with some noting that although this one might look intimidating to assemble and use, it's really not. It's lauded for its attractive styling and design, as well as versatile cooking methods that allow for searing over high heat or cooking over an indirect flame. Affordability is a bonus.
Traeger TFB30KLF Tailgater, and Traeger Ironwood 650
Again, because Traeger has just so many stellar products out there, we're putting these two together. They have the same high rating on Amazon at the time of this writing, and they're very similar. As you might expect from a grill with the name "Tailgater" in the name, the Traeger TFB30KLF Tailgater has about half the cooking space that the Traeger Ironwood 650 (pictured) does, but both feature six cooking methods, and customers are saying similar things about them. They're lauded for performance and design as well as ease of use, but there are a few noteworthy differences.
The Ironwood 650 isn't quite as portable, but it comes with wi-fi capabilities and connects to the Traeger app. It also gets a bit hotter — 500 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the Tailgater's 450 degrees Fahrenheit — so which one you prefer comes down to the details. Rest assured, though, both get stellar reviews.
Methodology
There are an almost overwhelming number of pellet grills on the market today, and in order to select some of the best, we looked at a few things. That, of course, started with customer reviews. We scoured countless listings to find the grills that got consistent praise for things like ease of use, temperature control, efficiency, construction, and just how well the finished product came out. We also looked at size in order to ensure that no matter what you're looking for and how much room you're working with, there's an option or two on our list that will suit your needs. Finally, we took price into consideration, too, with the goal of offering some options that ranged from affordable to expensive.