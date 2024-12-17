The Best Pellet Grills, According To Reviews

Let's be honest: It's fine if you're cooking inside, but that just can't compare to backyard grilling, right? Choosing a grill that's right for you can be an almost overwhelming task. There are countless options out there with different sizes, features, price ranges ... it can all be a little too much.

That said, let's talk about pellet grills. Pellet grills are user-friendly, easy to light, and they're easier to control than charcoal grills. That means they're consistent, and they don't need an ever-watchful eye. Want to grill burgers while you chat and share a few beers with friends? This is the type of grill you'll want. The cleanup on a pellet grill is negligible, and the variety of pellets means that it's easy to experiment with adding different flavors.

We'll talk more about some of the specific benefits as we set out on our deep dive into some of the best-reviewed pellet grills available today. We not only scoured tons of reviews on tons of grills, but we tried to pick out some in a variety of sizes with options to help you find the one that's going to fit your needs. When it comes to the best of the best, here's what we found.

