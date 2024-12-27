How To Turn Your Hot Chocolate Into A Cozy Winter Martini

Planning a holiday party and need a festive, crowd-pleasing cocktail? Or, just need a tipple that feels fancy yet comforting enough to send those winter doldrums packing? Allow us to introduce the hot chocolate martini. This may sound like your standard chocolate martini, but you can literally use your favorite hot chocolate and get inspired to add whole new flavors to your 'tini. If you can make a hot chocolate with different flavors and garnishes, you can do the same for your decadent adult beverage. Get into the mood, equal parts extravagant and cozy, by thinking about things like cocoa and chocolate syrup, marshmallows, peppermint, orange, chili pepper, and more.

It's easy to make customizations and turn a dessert martini into a hot chocolate martini because there's already lots of flexibility to the chocolate martini formula. You can make a smoky chocolate 'tini with mezcal and crème de cacao or swap classic vodka out for a more complex chocotini. For example, with its woody, nutty, caramelly notes, bourbon is a popular choice for spiking hot chocolate. It would be a great start for a chocolate martini riff. It may help to start with a straightforward recipe, though, before you get creative from there. For a foolproof sweet treat, make hot chocolate and let it cool. Mix 2 or 3 ounces (depending on how strong you want the cocktail) of that with vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, and crème de cacao, and garnish with marshmallows.

