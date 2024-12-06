For A Richer Chocolate Martini, Swap Out The Vodka
Decadent and delightful, it's no wonder chocolate martinis are one of the top chocolate cocktails you need to try at least once. But while they are classically rich and tempting as they are, there's a simple way to make this sweet cocktail even richer. Mixologist Lynnette Marrero (who was recently honored at the inaugural annual New York Bartender Week) wants you to swap out the vodka in your next chocolate martini. "[Try] bourbon, or cognac to add depth," she elaborated. Bourbon has several common tasting notes, such as smoke, nuts, vanilla, and wood and those notes can add depth to chocolate martinis. As for cognac, a spirit best enjoyed neat and sipped, it likewise adds warmth and layer to dessert cocktails.
If you're unsure about what bourbon you should use in place of vodka to make this decadent drink, we've uncovered the 12 best bourbons to use for dessert. At the top of this list is Old Forester 100 Proof, and a splash of it will elevate your next chocolate martini.
Aside from swapping out vodka with cognac or bourbon, Marrero feels you can also elevate chocolate martinis by turning it into a coffee-flavored cocktail. She stated, "Incorporate a splash of espresso or cold brew to bring the chocolate martini into the current cocktail culture." This way, you have a mocha-flavored chocolate martini, or an espresso martini, perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy a splash of booze in their after-dinner drink.
Transform that chocolate martini into an espresso martini and don't forget tequila
If you are going the coffee route with your chocolate martini, note that Marrero would like you to swap the vodka, bourbon, or cognac out with mezcal and tequila. While both are spirits made with agave, note that there is a difference between mezcal and tequila. She stated, "Like your espresso martini you can also try some mezcal and tequila to pair with the chocolate. Add a dash of Bittermans Mole bitters to this combination."
Ready to craft a delicious chocolate or espresso martini this week? For starters, try Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave's espresso martini cocktail recipe as your base. Swap out the vodka for an equal amount of mezcal, tequila, or a combination of both for a smoky, vibrant twist. Don't forget to add a dash of bitters, as Marrero suggested, to elevate the flavor and add depth to your cocktail. Cheers and drink responsibly.