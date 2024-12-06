For A Richer Chocolate Martini, Swap Out The Vodka

Decadent and delightful, it's no wonder chocolate martinis are one of the top chocolate cocktails you need to try at least once. But while they are classically rich and tempting as they are, there's a simple way to make this sweet cocktail even richer. Mixologist Lynnette Marrero (who was recently honored at the inaugural annual New York Bartender Week) wants you to swap out the vodka in your next chocolate martini. "[Try] bourbon, or cognac to add depth," she elaborated. Bourbon has several common tasting notes, such as smoke, nuts, vanilla, and wood and those notes can add depth to chocolate martinis. As for cognac, a spirit best enjoyed neat and sipped, it likewise adds warmth and layer to dessert cocktails.

If you're unsure about what bourbon you should use in place of vodka to make this decadent drink, we've uncovered the 12 best bourbons to use for dessert. At the top of this list is Old Forester 100 Proof, and a splash of it will elevate your next chocolate martini.

Aside from swapping out vodka with cognac or bourbon, Marrero feels you can also elevate chocolate martinis by turning it into a coffee-flavored cocktail. She stated, "Incorporate a splash of espresso or cold brew to bring the chocolate martini into the current cocktail culture." This way, you have a mocha-flavored chocolate martini, or an espresso martini, perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy a splash of booze in their after-dinner drink.

