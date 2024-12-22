The One Trader Joe's Salsa You Should Never Add To Your Cart

Along with its impressive cheese selection, unique chips and crunchy snacks, and specialty dessert products, Trader Joe's has a lot to offer in the salsa department. With options from blended to chunky, tomato to pineapple, and restaurant-style to authentic, there's sure to be a jar to please every shopper. And while everyone has different tastes, we thought we'd streamline your grocery shop by ranking Trader Joe's jarred salsas as objectively as possible. Skip the Salsa Verde — it stands out more because of its underwhelming flavor than it does because of its green color.

What makes a good green salsa is a tomatillo- and chile-forward flavor. Tomatillos are more tart than their red cousins, and chiles are obviously spicy, so green salsa should be tangy and hot. TJ's version is neither, although it might make you pucker your lips for another reason: It's way too salty. When scooped onto a tortilla chip, this salsa under-delivers on fresh produce flavor and over-delivers on sodium content, so we recommend sparing yourself the disappointment. Luckily, the grocery chain has a few top-notch salsas that do deserve a spot in your cart.