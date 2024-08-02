Effortlessly Improve Pork Chops With Store-Bought Salsa

There are quite a few ways you can incorporate salsa into your pork chops. The easiest is to simply place your meat in a baking dish (or plastic bag), pour about two cups of salsa over the top (for every four pork chops), and let everything sit in the fridge for up to three hours. Then you're free to grill, bake, or cook your protein on the stove. However, you can also let it slowly simmer in all those flavors using the slow cooker. Place both components in your device after searing your meat on the stove, and set it to high for about three hours.

If you don't want to let your pork chops rest in salsa for a long period of time, however, you can also use this condiment as a regular sauce or topping. For the former, sear your meat in a pan over the stove, then incorporate your salsa and let the pork finish cooking. You may want to halfway cover your skillet as well to seal in all that moisture. But if you're going for the latter, simply spoon your condiment over the top of your protein after it's been plated — which works particularly well for fruity salsa featuring pineapple and mango, if you want to keep the ingredients fresh.