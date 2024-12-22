9 Tips For Crafting Cocktails With Shochu

There's nothing we love more than walking into a sushi restaurant, sitting down at the bar, ordering a variety of sushi, and washing it all down with a couple glasses of sake. But these days there's another drink that's piquing our interest: shochu. Not to be confused with soju, the clear spirit based out of Korea, shochu is also a clear, low ABV Japanese liquor that's been around for centuries.

Advertisement

But in recent years it's become popular in restaurants all over the nation, especially Japanese restaurants. It's become so popular, in fact, Steve Guillen, the lead bartender for Austin's Watertrade, tells us there are over 52 different types of shochu currently available. That many options may seem overwhelming, but shochu doesn't need to intimidate. Guillen says you just need to understand the spirit and "how the flavors work." Like other liquors, shochu can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

So, since we love a good drink and since shochu cocktails are becoming more and more common, we were curious how one would go about crafting a drink where shochu is the base? Is it as simple as switching out one spirit for another or does it take a little more finesse and craftmanship. Well, we did what all curious barflies would do. We talked to several bartenders who specialize in shochu and got their takes on just how one should go about crafting a great shochu cocktail.

Advertisement