Cooking With Umeboshi Is Simpler Than You Expect. Here's What The Experts Suggest

You awaken late and roll out of bed, gazing wistfully out the window at Mount Fuji. You dress quickly, eager to head to a nearby eatery and tuck into a nutritious breakfast. Your server emerges with an arm laden with plates that suggest they know something about gravity that you don't. One plate, in particular, catches your eye. A semi-deflated red blob tops a perfect rectangle of white rice. Your chopsticks dart forward, seemingly propelled by some agenda of their own, and you place the blob in your mouth in one. In an instant, your lips pucker. You have tasted the rising sun, and it bit back.

Umeboshi is a staple Japanese condiment that's rather enigmatic outside of Japan. It's a pickled plum, except that it isn't. It's a salty-sour sphere that holds disease-fighting and energy-enhancing properties and is a good luck charm in fruit form. It's also essential if you're planning to eat your way through Japan (here are 30 Japanese dishes you need to try while you're at it). Tasting Table caught up with Rodney and Masako Fisher of Yumesato Farm in New Zealand, experts in growing ume, to do a deep dive into all things umeboshi and how it can be used in cooking and beyond. The pair have been growing ume since 2006 and have since become makers of both umeboshi and other umeboshi-based products like miso dressing, paste, vinegar, syrup, and jam.