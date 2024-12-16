12 Traditional European Cookies To Bake For Your Next Holiday Party
No matter how you celebrate the holidays, there's one thing that most of us can agree on: It's an excellent time for cookies. There's just something about the holiday season that's perfect for them. Whether you're digging out your favorite holiday classics like buttery sugar cookies or getting a little creative with a festive and fun cannoli thumbprint cookies, this is the best time to resort to baking.
We love the classics and we fully appreciate a torn, tattered, and taped recipe that's been passed down through the generations, and if you do, too, you're in the right place — especially if you're looking for something unique to bake for the next holiday party. Instead of bringing the same cookies you make every year, how about looking to Europe for some fun, delicious, and sometimes centuries-old inspiration?
Cookies have been around for a long time, and it is assumed that the first cookie-like treats date back to the 7th century. Originating in the Middle East, cookies became a European favorite by the time the Renaissance kicked off, and there's something weirdly satisfying about imagining Chaucer, Copernicus, and da Vinci snacking on cookies while they worked, with Michaelangelo and Raphael perhaps cursing as they dropped a cookie in paint. Europe has had a long time to perfect these perfectly delightful desserts, so let's see if we can inspire a new tradition for your holiday baking projects.
Melomakarona
If you love adding a dash of boozy flavor to your desserts — bourbon works especially well in cookies — look no further than melomakarona. These honey-doused treats might become you new European favorite. Melomakarona cookies can be traced back to a time when history and mythology existed side-by-side. The cookies have gone through several major changes — including the addition of honey — but they were inspired by Makaria, the Greek deity who promised a peaceful transition to death, and the ancient post-funereal meals known as makarai. The cookies served on this occasion were a predecessor of the modern version.
Today, melomakarona are traditionally made with olive oil (that replaces the butter used in many cookie recipes), as well as honey, cognac, and orange zest. These egg-shaped cookies are much easier to make than they might seem. Recipes often include classic holiday spices like cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. After they're baked, they're dipped into a honey syrup that can be flavored with citrus or sweet spices. You can also dip those honey-covered cookies in melted chocolate for another delicious layer of sweetness, and then top with the chopped, crushed, or toasted nuts of your choice, along with a mix of cinnamon sugar.
Linzer cookies
Besides being one of the oldest cake recipes, the legendary Linzer torte also inspired the creation of Linzer cookies. These buttery, jam-filled cookies are a holiday favorite in Austria and many other European countries. Linzer cookie is assembled with two almond-flavored cutout cookies sandwiched together with a layer of jam. The top cookie typically has the center cut out so you can see the jam filling, reminiscent of the torte and its iconic latticework.
Although you'll typically see Linzer cookies with a red jam filling like raspberry or cranberry, there's no wrong way to make these or wrong way to flavor them. Though tradition always works, these cookies are incredibly versatile, and you can always add your own twist by playing with ingredients and flavors. Orange marmalade works particularly well with the nutty profile. You could even try an aromatic vanilla blackberry jam or think outside of the box and use a chocolate spread or salted caramel.
Interestingly, not much is known about the origin of this legendary cookie. The most common story claims that the cake and then the cookies were named after the city of Linz. It is assumed that Austrian Franz Hölzlhuber brought the cookie (and the torte) to the U.S. in the mid 19th-century.
Mailänderlis
Mailänderlis come from Switzerland, and if you love the combination of lemon and butter, look no further than these delightfully simple cookies. The origin of these Swiss treats is unclear, but the first known recipes date back to the 18th century. Some suggest they've been around for longer as they were given to Italian nobility. Apparently, even Catherine de' Medici was a fan. Despite the vague origin, these cookies have been a staple of holiday celebrations, and if you're looking for something to add a bit of simplicity to your cookie game, these are the perfect choice.
The recipe is incredibly easy, and these cookies usually only call for butter, sugar, egg yolks, flour, and lemon. They might look like simple cutout cookies, but the lemon zest adds a nice kick with citrusy freshness. This is especially welcome as many holiday cookies are too heavy and loaded with sugar.
Mailänderlis are typically finished with a glaze instead of frosting, but even that's not necessary. You can simply brush the raw cookie with an egg wash before baking, and you'll end up with simple, elegant cookies. If you want to incorporate a glaze, try adding lemon and use a few sliced nuts as a garnish.
Polvorones
If your idea of the perfect holiday cookie is something as simple as shortbread, you'll love Spanish polvorones. Best described as almond-based shortbread, these cookies traditionally call for lard, but you can swap it with butter or vegetable fat. Variations often include cinnamon, vanilla, or lemon, while less traditional variations replace regular flour with oat flour. Polvorones are notable for having a texture that you might not necessarily associate with cookies, and yes, they're supposed to be dry. After all, their name derives from the Spanish word for "dust."
Though they feature simple ingredients, these cookies have a rich history that dates back to the 16th century. It is believed that their invention was shaped by multicultural influences in the region, but they most likely originated as a treat made with what was available at the time. Polvorones are a staple on festive holiday staples, and are sometimes given as gifts. If you want to add a twist to the basic recipe, top them with a dusting of sugar, ground almonds, coconut flakes, or a drizzle of chocolate for a cookie that definitely stands out among the rest.
Pfeffernüsse
Of all traditional European cookies, pfeffernüsse are the ones that most Americans probably had a chance to try. These German spiced cookies are popular across northern Europe and are a huge hit in the U.S., where December 23 is chosen as a day that celebrates this peppery treat.
Besides the festive flavor that features a peppery kick and holiday spices like cinnamon, anise, cardamom, and cloves, these cookies are amazing because they can be made weeks in advance if you're following a traditional recipe. If there's anything we love more than a great cookie, it's a great holiday cookie we can make early and have ready to go throughout the season.
It's not clear how long pfeffernüsse cookies have been a part of German holiday celebrations, but they were probably brought to the U.S. by immigrants hoping to hold onto some of the traditions of their homeland as they settled in a new country. One of those traditions includes St. Nicholas Day, when children could expect to wake up and find their shoes filled with treats — including pfeffernüsse.
Ricciarelli
During the holidays, there are many types of Italian cookies you will want to bake, and these Tuscan treats are one of them. Although modern recipes vary, classic Tuscan ricciarelli cookies are made with an almond base. This is means they're suitable even for those with gluten intolerance who typically get left out of the holiday cookie party. They also come with a pretty neat origin story, and were reportedly introduced in the 14th century by a nobleman when he returned to Siena following the Crusades. Although you can definitely make your own, the real deal will have a PGI label, indicating that it was made following traditional methods with ingredients specific to its area of origin.
As these are almond-based cookies, it almost goes without saying that they have a strong nutty quality, and a lot of sweetness due to the addition of honey and sugar. If you're interested in going ultra-traditional, they're typically shaped like diamonds and finished with a dusting of powdered or confectioners' sugar.
There are, however, a few ways to get creative with while still preserving the distinct flavor and texture that's made this cookie a favorite for centuries. You can try adding some orange zest, lemon zest, or even a dash of vanilla. This cookie will be a hit whether you're gluten-free or not.
Pains d'amandes
France usually tops the list of world's best cuisines, so it makes sense that holidays in France mean going all out with a multi-course meal. These elaborate feasts usually end with sweets, and one of the perfect ways to wrap things up is to serve pains d'amandes. These almond cookies are excellent with mulled wine or a glass of brandy.
Pains d'amandes are made with typical Christmas spices such as ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and one of the things this recipe must have is brown or golden sugar, and a lot of it. The use of this sugar will result in an ultra-crunchy sliced cookie that's perfect for dipping into a hot drink. These cookies are unique for the slicing technique — the dough is pressed into a long, rectangular pan so the cookies can get their distinctive shape. They can be tricky to make and might require several attempts before you get them right.
The origin of these cookies is vague, and it's unclear how long have they been around. What is known is that they probably first appeared in Flanders. They are popular across France and Belgium, where you'll see them labeled as amandelbood.
Brunsli
If you want something that's going to stand out against classic shortbread, gingerbread, and sugar cookies, Switzerland's chocolate brunsli might be what you're looking for. As it's often the case with traditional cookies, there's no uniform tried-and-true recipe to brunsli, but what historical sources agree is that these cookies were long reserved for Christmas holidays and major life events. Should you opt to do the same? Probably, because these cookies are delicious and totally unique.
The ingredients that typically go into it include nuts, cocoa, dark chocolate, kirsch (cherry brandy), orange zest, vanilla, and spices. They all come together to form a soft dough that is cut out into various festive shapes. When baked, expect them to have a soft, chewy center and some crisp on the edges. Another great thing about these cookies is that they can be made in advance.
These cookies are usually gluten-free. Finding new gluten-free recipes can be a bit of a challenge, so if you're looking for something special to gift your gluten-intolerant neighbor, coworker, or cousin, these cookies are an absolute win.
Krumkaker
If you think aesthetics is as important as taste, and this year you're determined to make a breathtaking cookie tray, look to Norway and the traditional krumkaker. These delicate, wafer-style butter cookies are made with a specially designed metal press to create elegant and timeless designs.
Krumkaker might look finicky and complicated, but they're pretty easy to make. The trick is finding a a reliable Norwegian krumkake recipe that will guide you through the process. You might need a few practice runs to become an expert at heating the batter in the iron and then shaping it into a cylinder. The method is what makes these cookies truly authentic, and although you might be tempted to skip this step, you definitely shouldn't.
Today, you can pick up krumkake-makers like this CucinaPro Krumkake Baker for around $40, or, if you'd like something a little more traditional, there are options like this NordicWare Krumkake Iron that's made to be heated on a stovetop. The latter is more similar to the way krumkaker were made in the past, as the irons were originally made to be used over an open fire.
Lebkuchen
Lebkuchen are best described as German gingerbread. In terms of history, not many cookies can compare with this German treat. Although the version we make today looks a little different from the one the monks were making in the 13th century, the similarities are obvious. Lebkuchen traces its roots back to a time when winters were long, cold, and hard, and those living isolated lives in medieval monasteries needed to find a way to get through difficult months. It proved that the cookies that combined spices that came from the East with locally sourced nuts and honey are ideal for the purpose.
There are many different varieties of lebkuchen, but the most famous version comes from Nuremberg. The most common ingredients include different nuts, citrus zest, honey, sugar, and warm spices such as cinnamon, ginger, pepper, and allspice. They are often finished with a glaze, while some may come with a thin wafer at the bottom. As there are so many recipes and variations, our suggestion is to treat your friends and family with a tray of different varieties, each showcasing a different tradition and a unique origin story.
Pignoli
If you have been using pine nuts only to make bright and fresh basil pesto, you'll probably be interested to learn that these crunchy nuts can find a place in your holiday baking. The inspiration comes from traditional Italian cookies known as pingoli, but you will also sometimes see them referenced as amaretti con pignoli.
These nut-laden, chewy cookies are easy to make at home, and one of the things that you're bound to love about them is that they can be prepped well in advance. Anything that saves time during those busy holiday weeks is a total win. Interestingly, in its original form, this is a gluten-free cookie.
It's no secret that the holidays can be a bit of a sweetness overload, so if you find yourself craving something that's not as sugary-sweet, these will be a total win. In addition to the pine nuts on the outside, the cookies themselves are made with almond paste, sugar, and egg whites, which means they're going to lean into the nutty flavor profile rather than the sugary sweetness that's typical for most holiday cookies.
Pernik
Pernik cookies are gingerbread cookies with a serious pedigree. Gingerbread-making in the Czech Republic dates back to the 14th century when top-secret gingerbread recipes were carefully guarded by master bakers. At the time, gingerbread — with its plethora of spices — was a luxury item, so it's not surprising that it became associated with special occasions like Christmas. Today, Czech tradition is to make multiple kinds of gingerbread around the holiday season, with profiles ranging from sweet to spicy.
Pernik can be as simple or as complicated as you'd like, and some modern recipes suggest a balanced spice profile and a dash of rum to make a dough that will roll out into firm cookies you can cut and decorate. These are no ordinary decorations, though, and the professionals have turned the skill into an art form, creating elaborate cookies in all shapes and sizes.
Don't worry, you don't need to be a master baker to make these. They're just as delicious in the simplest version with a handful of spices, as opposed to the incredible 90 flavorings used in the first recipes. If you want to stick to tradition in a simple, homemade version, whip up an egg white glaze and decorate as much or as little as you want.