12 Traditional European Cookies To Bake For Your Next Holiday Party

No matter how you celebrate the holidays, there's one thing that most of us can agree on: It's an excellent time for cookies. There's just something about the holiday season that's perfect for them. Whether you're digging out your favorite holiday classics like buttery sugar cookies or getting a little creative with a festive and fun cannoli thumbprint cookies, this is the best time to resort to baking.

We love the classics and we fully appreciate a torn, tattered, and taped recipe that's been passed down through the generations, and if you do, too, you're in the right place — especially if you're looking for something unique to bake for the next holiday party. Instead of bringing the same cookies you make every year, how about looking to Europe for some fun, delicious, and sometimes centuries-old inspiration?

Cookies have been around for a long time, and it is assumed that the first cookie-like treats date back to the 7th century. Originating in the Middle East, cookies became a European favorite by the time the Renaissance kicked off, and there's something weirdly satisfying about imagining Chaucer, Copernicus, and da Vinci snacking on cookies while they worked, with Michaelangelo and Raphael perhaps cursing as they dropped a cookie in paint. Europe has had a long time to perfect these perfectly delightful desserts, so let's see if we can inspire a new tradition for your holiday baking projects.

