Follow This Ingredient Ratio For Perfectly Balanced Salads Every Time

Salads are debatably the best method to get a whole bunch of greens into your diet. But nobody wants a salad with only lettuce or kale; it's the toppings that make those leafy greens worth eating. A hearty combo of greens, meat, fish, or plant-based protein, carbs, vegetables, fruits, and fats make the best salads. With the right amount of each of these components, you'll have a salad that is satisfying in flavors, textures, and nutrients.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we got a salad expert to weigh in on the perfect ratio. Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and founder of Healthy Eating 101 says the general rule is "50% greens, 20% protein (chicken, tofu, etc.), 10% fats (cheese, nuts), 10% crunch (nuts, croutons), 10% vegetables/fruits (roasted, fresh or dried)."

In addition to nailing those percentages, there's a bit more thought to put into the ingredients. "Incorporate different tastes—savory, sweet, tangy—for depth and to keep it interesting," the salad expert explained. Rather than throw random veggies into a bowl, think about the flavor combinations and "add different plant or protein ingredients that flow together." But don't overdo it with additions; in the end, McCarthy advises keeping it simple.

Advertisement