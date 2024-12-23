Follow This Ingredient Ratio For Perfectly Balanced Salads Every Time
Salads are debatably the best method to get a whole bunch of greens into your diet. But nobody wants a salad with only lettuce or kale; it's the toppings that make those leafy greens worth eating. A hearty combo of greens, meat, fish, or plant-based protein, carbs, vegetables, fruits, and fats make the best salads. With the right amount of each of these components, you'll have a salad that is satisfying in flavors, textures, and nutrients.
With that in mind, we got a salad expert to weigh in on the perfect ratio. Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and founder of Healthy Eating 101 says the general rule is "50% greens, 20% protein (chicken, tofu, etc.), 10% fats (cheese, nuts), 10% crunch (nuts, croutons), 10% vegetables/fruits (roasted, fresh or dried)."
In addition to nailing those percentages, there's a bit more thought to put into the ingredients. "Incorporate different tastes—savory, sweet, tangy—for depth and to keep it interesting," the salad expert explained. Rather than throw random veggies into a bowl, think about the flavor combinations and "add different plant or protein ingredients that flow together." But don't overdo it with additions; in the end, McCarthy advises keeping it simple.
What we mean by flavors that flow together
To craft your perfect salad as Chef Megan McCarthy advised, think about your favorite flavor combinations. Love cheddar and apple on a charcuterie board? Try adding that to your salad. Cheddar accounts for the fat component, while apple does the same for the fruit and some of the crunch. Pick a simple protein to go with, and throw in some almonds and red onion, and you've got yourself a well-rounded bowl of greens that you'll actually enjoy eating.
You can also experiment with cooked and raw ingredients. Try out cooked veggies with an oven-roasted cauliflower salad or by throwing some roasted potatoes into the mix. You can even cook the fruit component; grilled strawberries make a gourmet-level spinach salad when mixed with chicken and balsamic vinegar and a grilled nectarine salad recipe takes the popular fruit to the next level. Once you know how to make a stellar salad, eating it will never feel like a chore again.