The Mistake To Avoid When Deep-Frying Turkey

Looking for a change to your ordinary turkey? Deep-fried turkey can be a game-changer that elevates Thanksgiving's favorite bird to a higher status, especially when served with treasured sides like macaroni and cheese and stuffing.

Advertisement

Fried chicken is beloved by many for its depth of flavor and incredibly crispy skin. Likewise, deep frying turkey can offer all those same benefits — crispy skin, incredible flavor, and a quicker cooking time than simply sticking the bird in the oven. But while this process is beneficial, it requires a careful eye, and knowing what to avoid can ensure it turns out perfect.

One of the biggest obstacles to avoid is overcrowding your skillet when you deep fry the turkey, especially if you're cooking it in your kitchen. Overcrowding can result in soggy and greasy turkey skin as having all those pieces bunched together reduces the oil temperature. To get all parts of the turkey cooked evenly, batch cooking of similar pieces (drumsticks, thighs, breasts) is best -– start out in the deep fryer before finishing it in the oven.

Advertisement