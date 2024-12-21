This Is The Key To A Good Tofu Marinade Every Time

When made right, tofu can be rich and savory, soft and aromatic, or practically anything else you want it to be. The limitless options are what makes tofu's mildness so beneficial. If the soy product isn't well-seasoned, however, this mildness can be detrimental to your dish. We tapped an expert to learn the secret behind a good tofu marinade.

Though it's bland in its organic state, tofu is extremely absorbent, readily soaking in all the flavors you bestow upon it. The protein alternative lacks the natural flavors of meat, so Priyanka Naik, chef, author, and host of "Make It Vegan," boosts tofu with the key element it's missing. "Since tofu has minimal fat, you want to make sure to use a fat in your marinade to keep the tofu moist and tasty," she explains. The protein leans pretty dry, so a touch of oil keeps the tofu tender while ensuring the spices penetrate its surface.

When adding fat, Naik opts for ones that fit a multitude of flavor profiles and protect the tofu's tender exterior from burning. "I recommend using a neutral oil if grilling the tofu at high smoking points, such as avocado, coconut, algae, or light olive oil," she says. Aside from grilling, using an oil-based marinade is a good way to properly season tofu before you roast it. The fat protects the tofu from the oven's high heat while delivering a crisp, golden brown coating.

