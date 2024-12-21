This Is The Key To A Good Tofu Marinade Every Time
When made right, tofu can be rich and savory, soft and aromatic, or practically anything else you want it to be. The limitless options are what makes tofu's mildness so beneficial. If the soy product isn't well-seasoned, however, this mildness can be detrimental to your dish. We tapped an expert to learn the secret behind a good tofu marinade.
Though it's bland in its organic state, tofu is extremely absorbent, readily soaking in all the flavors you bestow upon it. The protein alternative lacks the natural flavors of meat, so Priyanka Naik, chef, author, and host of "Make It Vegan," boosts tofu with the key element it's missing. "Since tofu has minimal fat, you want to make sure to use a fat in your marinade to keep the tofu moist and tasty," she explains. The protein leans pretty dry, so a touch of oil keeps the tofu tender while ensuring the spices penetrate its surface.
When adding fat, Naik opts for ones that fit a multitude of flavor profiles and protect the tofu's tender exterior from burning. "I recommend using a neutral oil if grilling the tofu at high smoking points, such as avocado, coconut, algae, or light olive oil," she says. Aside from grilling, using an oil-based marinade is a good way to properly season tofu before you roast it. The fat protects the tofu from the oven's high heat while delivering a crisp, golden brown coating.
Oil isn't the only fat that's good for tofu marinades
Adding a dash of oil to your tofu marinade is quick and easy, but there are other options that make for an equally delicious batch of tofu. If you want tofu that's tender with a striking taste, there are two other fats you can use. "Full fat yogurt or coconut cream are great to use in a marinade," says Priyanka Naik, noting that the two are fixtures in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking. "This adds fat, flavors, and helps emphasize the spices in the marinade."
The slight tang of velvety yogurt and the nutty sweetness of coconut cream each work well as a carrier for bold, fiery spices. While they temper the heat of the spices, the flavors remain present, aided by the creamy taste of the two ingredients. Silky pumpkin and tofu curry features coconut milk, though it can be swapped for coconut cream. The dairy alternative acts as an earthy base for the cumin, coriander, ginger, and turmeric that flavors the curry.
Taste aside, both coconut cream and yogurt are excellent tenderizers, particularly the latter. The lactic acid in yogurt is gentle when it comes to breaking down proteins, which is perfect for tender tofu. When making Mediterranean sheet pan tofu, for example, whip up a marinade with your yogurt to keep it moist while it enhances the coriander, onion powder, oregano, and lemon zest used on the tofu.