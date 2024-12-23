14 Popular Jamaican Snacks You Need To Know

When you think of Jamaican cuisine, jerk chicken and goat curry might be two of the first dishes that come to mind. These crowd favorites are among the Jamaican dishes you have to try, however, Jamaica is a multicultural island that has much more to offer.

"Jamaican cuisine is influenced by many different cultures ...," Peter Ivey, founder of The Reggae Chefs and Mission:FoodPossible, told Tasting Table.

Indigenous Arawak, West African, Portuguese, Irish, English, Indian, and Chinese are among the cultures cooked into Jamaica's culinary tapestry, including the island's snacking culture. One example of this, Ivey notes, is the island's extensive sugar plantations and the importation of enslaved Africans gave way to several sugar-heavy snacks using leftover coconut and other creative combinations of sugar and nuts. Like these, most Jamaican snacks are intertwined with a unique story reflecting the Caribbean island's diverse roots and history. We teamed up with Ivey to come up with a list of popular Jamaican snacks you must try.

