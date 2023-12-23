Breadfruit Is The Versatile Ingredient With Similar Uses As Potatoes

If you've never heard of breadfruit, you're not alone. Although breadfruit has been a staple crop in the South Pacific for thousands of years, it's relatively unknown in the United States outside Hawai'i, where it's called 'ulu and forms part of the islands' rich cultural history.

Because of the high starch content in breadfruit, the flavor isn't that unlike a potato before it's fully ripened. Its starchy disposition also means that potatoes and breadfruit can be used for many of the same delicious preparations. Breadfruit fries, anyone? You may be surprised to find that a potato and a fruit can have so much in common, but breadfruit isn't just any fruit. Its versatility, ease of cultivation, and cultural significance in various regions make breadfruit worth learning much more about. And although breadfruit has been flying under the radar in the mainstream culinary scene in the United States, due to climate change, you could see it growing in certain parts of the country soon.