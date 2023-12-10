Breadfruit Is The Unique Way To Bulk Up One-Pot Stews

The tropics aren't just known for their lush rainforests and sunny beaches but also for a bounty of exciting and flavorful fruits and vegetables. Breadfruit is one of the tropics' most versatile and sustainable gifts. A close cousin to the recently fashionable jackfruit, breadfruit is a large gourd with off-white, starchy flesh and a hard, bright green, often spikey shell. True to its name, breadfruit's flesh releases a bread-like aroma when cooked, while its starchy flesh assumes the consistency and flavor of a potato with a unique nuttiness.

Breadfruit will bulk up one-pot stews with the same heft as potatoes while also offering a novel taste to enhance and complement any other ingredient you throw in the pot. While their size and hard shell suggest grueling prep work, breadfruit is surprisingly low maintenance. You can remove the spikey skin after or before cooking the breadfruit, and you can cook the gourd whole or sliced. Breadfruit welcomes any cooking method, from baking and roasting to steaming or frying. You can make breadfruit ahead of time, adding chunks to your stew and letting them absorb all of the flavorful broth. If you want to use breadfruit as a hearty thickening agent, you can cut it in half, steam it flesh-side down in an inch of simmering water, then blend it with a bit of broth before adding it to your stew. Breadfruit's versatility paves the way for countless applications in stews and beyond.