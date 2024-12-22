The Best Melona Ice Cream Is A Super Trendy Flavor

Browse the frozen desserts section at Costco and you may come across a row of colorful boxes packed with flavored ice cream treats labeled Melona. Melona first catapulted onto the Korean cold sweets scene in the early 90s with a honeydew flavor. The green blocks perched on a popsicle stick became synonymous with the brand, even inspiring pieces of art. In a few years, the brand reached international markets throughout Asia and across the world with a lineup of flavors that include banana, pistachio, and mango. Our Tasting Table team accepted the pleasurable task of trying several different flavors of the ice cream bars before concluding that one in particular stood out above the rest: Ube Melona.

Often found in Filipino cuisine and baking, ube is an earthy yet subtly sweet purple yam that even offers health benefits in its natural form. Extracts and powders are commonly used in recipes, and the Melona bars manage to capture this unique flavor in a creamy, cold treat.