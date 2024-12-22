This Chick-Fil-A Bowl Hack Is The Only Order We Want From Now On
We are big chicken 'n fry fans here at Tasting Table (OK, we love all good food). But there's something about a hearty plate of food holding delicious hand-breaded chicken, nestled in waffle potatoes, your fave sides, plus a beverage to wash it all down, that just warms the cockles of our hearts. One of the spots you can get your chick-n-fries fix at is Chick-fil-A — whether your cravings hit at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time, or you're feeling snacky in between.
But we nearly swooned when we discovered TikTok user BabyDoll26's Chick-fil-A bowl hack, which mixes a few menu items to level up your chicken-indulgence experience and can be whipped up in mere moments. To get started, you'll need an empty salad bowl with a fitted lid which you can request at the Chick-fil-A counter, or simply bring your own along with a fork to tuck into your finished dish.
You start by ordering a box of chicken nuggets, an order of waffle fries, a cup of mac and cheese, and one serving each of Garden Herb Ranch dressing and Honey Roasted Barbecue sauce. Add them to your empty bowl, starting with the nuggets, followed by the fries, mac and cheese, and the sauces. Pop your lid onto the bowl, then shake it all up so the ingredients mix well. Then get stuck in. You'll be hard-pressed to order anything else next time you visit your nearest Chick-fil-A.
Other ideas for a custom Chick-fil-A bowl
This hack has been tried by loads of food lovers, many of whom have shared their build-a-bowl experience on social media. If you don't have a Chick-fil-A near you, you can make your own combo at home by cooking up these recipes for chicken fries with honey Dijonnaise and tamarind BBQ sauce, waffle fries, and decadent mac and cheese. Then pop them all up in a bowl, add your dressings, give the bowl a good shake, and chow down.
But nothing says you have to stop there or use the exact ingredients from the Chick-fil-A bowl hack. You can shake it up a little (pun intended) to get different flavors and textures. Instead of mac and cheese, try 6 ounces of grated cheddar cheese and one can of drained whole-kernel corn. Or switch out the waffle fries with mashed potatoes. If you're a fan of garlic, bring some of this aromatic vegetable (yes, garlic is considered part of the veggie family) into the mix, and try these delicious garlic fries instead.
You can also experiment with the different Chick-fil-A sauces, and mix 'em up to create your own flavor combos. Between Chick-fil-A's signature sauce, Polynesian Sauce, Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Barbeque Sauce, and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, you're sure to find a mix that adds your own unique twist to the original Chick-fil-A bowl.