This Chick-Fil-A Bowl Hack Is The Only Order We Want From Now On

We are big chicken 'n fry fans here at Tasting Table (OK, we love all good food). But there's something about a hearty plate of food holding delicious hand-breaded chicken, nestled in waffle potatoes, your fave sides, plus a beverage to wash it all down, that just warms the cockles of our hearts. One of the spots you can get your chick-n-fries fix at is Chick-fil-A — whether your cravings hit at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time, or you're feeling snacky in between.

But we nearly swooned when we discovered TikTok user BabyDoll26's Chick-fil-A bowl hack, which mixes a few menu items to level up your chicken-indulgence experience and can be whipped up in mere moments. To get started, you'll need an empty salad bowl with a fitted lid which you can request at the Chick-fil-A counter, or simply bring your own along with a fork to tuck into your finished dish.

You start by ordering a box of chicken nuggets, an order of waffle fries, a cup of mac and cheese, and one serving each of Garden Herb Ranch dressing and Honey Roasted Barbecue sauce. Add them to your empty bowl, starting with the nuggets, followed by the fries, mac and cheese, and the sauces. Pop your lid onto the bowl, then shake it all up so the ingredients mix well. Then get stuck in. You'll be hard-pressed to order anything else next time you visit your nearest Chick-fil-A.

