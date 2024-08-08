How To Cut Potatoes For The Absolute Best Waffle Fries

Waffle fries are a bit of an enigma. If you don't know the secret behind the lattice-like pattern, it seems like a feat of engineering — or even outright magic. You're not alone in your confusion. A Google search reveals commenters on TikTok and Reddit stating that they'd always believed the fries were made by putting mashed potatoes in waffle irons or by braiding fries together. Either way, they seem out of reach for your average home cook.

In reality, waffle fries are deceptively simple. All you need is a fairly common kitchen tool: a mandoline with a wavy cut blade (also known as a waffle blade). Mandolines are versatile tools with adjustable blades to help cooks cut food into thin slices, and they're the key to making waffle fries at home. If you have a crinkle cutter — a type of knife with a wavy blade — you can use that too.

Waffle fries are made by cutting a slice of potato, then rotating 90 degrees and cutting again — thin enough that the second cut overlaps with the first, creating the holes. With a little practice, you can do it in your own kitchen. Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? No problem.