The Crucial Ingredient To Give Vegan Steaks A Meaty Color

Whether you're hosting a Meat-free Monday dinner for friends or are trying to coax a family member into trying a vegetarian dish, the right preparation can offer the appearance of meat without any animal products involved. As we know, appearance matters when it comes to food, and for those not quite sold on the idea of digging into a plate that doesn't have a slice of steak on it, some convincing might be in order. With the right prep work, however, you may even trick your friends into believing you are actually serving a dish topped with meat.

Reaching for beets can bring that dark color of red you're used to seeing in main dishes to your vegetarian-friendly meal. If you're preparing mushrooms, for example, after searing the pieces, you can place the cooked fungi into a marinade of beetroot juice and the spices of your choice. Leaving the pieces to bathe in the garlic or herb-seasoned beet juice for 20 to 30 minutes will impart a deep hue to the dish you are making. Though you won't be eating meat, your brain may start thinking otherwise.