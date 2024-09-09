How To Use Portobello Mushrooms For A Meat-Free Pot Roast
When you think of a pot roast, your mind probably goes to large cuts of beef like chuck roast and brisket soaking in flavorful broth. Those types of steak cuts certainly make for a comforting and nourishing meal, but sometimes you need to satisfy a vegan or vegetarian guest, or simply want a meat-free dinner. You don't have to totally give up on the idea of a pot roast meal in order to eliminate the meat, however, because portobello mushrooms function as a great beef substitute in terms of both texture and flavor.
Consider trying your hand at this almost meaty portobello "pot roast" recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn next time you want a meatless meal. Portobello mushrooms work as a substitute for beef for a handful of reasons. First, the large fungi can be meaty in both flavor and texture. When it comes to the umami factor that you might think could only come from meat, mushrooms, unlike plants, naturally have that taste, which is further enhanced by the broth, spices, and aromatics that go into your pot. Mushrooms also cook faster than lean cuts of beef, so you can get this version of the meal prepared in under an hour.
Prep tips for using portobello mushrooms in a pot roast
Prepping mushrooms is understandably a little different than working with raw meat. Start with these tips you need for cooking with mushrooms so you don't ruin the flavorful fungi. For example, first brush them clean with a damp towel instead of under water so they don't trap moisture. Next, remove the gills underneath the caps. Miriam Hahn advises using a grapefruit spoon to make this part easier. When it's time to cut, portobellos are big for mushrooms, so you can't use them whole for a meatless pot roast like you might with a mushroom burger. Instead, chop them into bite-sized pieces just like the carrots and potatoes in the pot.
Another technique is to slice the mushrooms instead for a thinner texture. You don't want your portobello chunks to turn soggy, or it defeats the purpose of using these mushrooms to achieve that meaty texture. To avoid this, cook the onion and garlic before you add the mushrooms and other ingredients. The total cook time is about 40 minutes, so try not to let the pot reach a boil for too long, or simmer all day, or else the mushrooms will lose their desirable meaty texture. Now, all that's left to do is take the first bite and forget about making a beef pot roast for a while.