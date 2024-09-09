How To Use Portobello Mushrooms For A Meat-Free Pot Roast

When you think of a pot roast, your mind probably goes to large cuts of beef like chuck roast and brisket soaking in flavorful broth. Those types of steak cuts certainly make for a comforting and nourishing meal, but sometimes you need to satisfy a vegan or vegetarian guest, or simply want a meat-free dinner. You don't have to totally give up on the idea of a pot roast meal in order to eliminate the meat, however, because portobello mushrooms function as a great beef substitute in terms of both texture and flavor.

Consider trying your hand at this almost meaty portobello "pot roast" recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn next time you want a meatless meal. Portobello mushrooms work as a substitute for beef for a handful of reasons. First, the large fungi can be meaty in both flavor and texture. When it comes to the umami factor that you might think could only come from meat, mushrooms, unlike plants, naturally have that taste, which is further enhanced by the broth, spices, and aromatics that go into your pot. Mushrooms also cook faster than lean cuts of beef, so you can get this version of the meal prepared in under an hour.