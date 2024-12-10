The Decadent $23 Costco Cake Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

The Costco bakery has one of the most dedicated fan bases out there, with loyal customers firmly standing behind each one of their offerings. However, whether you're on team cheesecake, team cinnamon roll, or team s'mores cookies, you're probably still willing to give every new bakery item a try — after all, minus a few, there really aren't too many Costco desserts to avoid. If you're looking for the next best thing to place in your shopping cart during your next visit, let it be Costco's new white chocolate raspberry round cake. This epic dessert is already a fan favorite, so as it makes the rounds on TikTok, jump on the chance to try it before it sells out.

Advertisement

The cake costs $22.99, which may seem like a lot, but if you know anything about Costco's baked goods, you know that this cake is big enough to feed a crowd. According to one Redditor, it weighs nearly four pounds. The base of the cake is vanilla, followed by a layer of raspberry jam, and then a layer of mascarpone mousse. The vanilla cake and raspberry jam layers repeat, and then, they're topped with a layer of white chocolate ganache. The ganache is decorated with swirled raspberry hearts and white chocolate shavings, creating a simple, not-to-flashy design that's oh-so-lovely.