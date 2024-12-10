The Decadent $23 Costco Cake Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
The Costco bakery has one of the most dedicated fan bases out there, with loyal customers firmly standing behind each one of their offerings. However, whether you're on team cheesecake, team cinnamon roll, or team s'mores cookies, you're probably still willing to give every new bakery item a try — after all, minus a few, there really aren't too many Costco desserts to avoid. If you're looking for the next best thing to place in your shopping cart during your next visit, let it be Costco's new white chocolate raspberry round cake. This epic dessert is already a fan favorite, so as it makes the rounds on TikTok, jump on the chance to try it before it sells out.
The cake costs $22.99, which may seem like a lot, but if you know anything about Costco's baked goods, you know that this cake is big enough to feed a crowd. According to one Redditor, it weighs nearly four pounds. The base of the cake is vanilla, followed by a layer of raspberry jam, and then a layer of mascarpone mousse. The vanilla cake and raspberry jam layers repeat, and then, they're topped with a layer of white chocolate ganache. The ganache is decorated with swirled raspberry hearts and white chocolate shavings, creating a simple, not-to-flashy design that's oh-so-lovely.
Costco's new cake is here just in time for the holidays
White chocolate and raspberry is a classic combination. Both flavors play off of each other nicely, creating a tangy, sweet, and creamy mix that's totally irresistible, especially for those of us with a sweet tooth. Some TikTokers are calling the cake super-sweet, but others think the tartness of the raspberries creates a nice balance of flavors. Out of all the reviews so far, though, this cake has proven to be very popular, and its fanbase is sure to grow over the next few weeks.
While it's unclear how long the Costco Bakery will continue pumping out its massive white chocolate raspberry cakes, based on customers' high praise so far, it's likely to stick around. It comes just in time for the holiday season, too; while it isn't explicitly a Christmas or a New Year's Eve cake, its colors and overall simplicity make it the perfect bakery item for holiday parties. One Redditor thinks it may even stick around into Valentine's Day, since its top layer is appropriately decorated with dainty raspberry hearts. Whatever the occasion, all we know is that it would go great with a scoop of Costco's vanilla ice cream.