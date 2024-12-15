What Is Cumberland Pie, And How Is It Different From Shepherd's Pie?

Cumberland pie is a classic U.K. dish, but despite its confectionery title, this "pie" isn't a dessert. At first glance, Cumberland pie appears the same as another British dish shepherd's pie — and very similar to cottage pie, which is both English and Irish. With that said, there are distinct differences that make all three of these hearty comfort classics unique.

Like shepherd's pie, Cumberland pie is a layered, roasted, casserole-style dish consisting of stewed meat topped by a layer of mashed potatoes. But, where shepherd's pie is made with ground lamb (hence the "shepherd" name), and cottage pie is made with beef mince, Cumberland pie can be made with lamb, beef, or a combination of both. Specifically, the Cumberland version should be made with larger, toothy chunks of browned meat, not mince. A rare preparation might use minced beef and chunked lamb for textural intrigue. Other modern versions even use Cumberland sausage, a regional English pork sausage flavored with mace, sage, and pepper.

Beneath the mashed potato layer, that meat gets mixed with a tender, aromatic vegetable medley of onion, leek, carrot, celery, thyme, and bay leaves cooked in savory Worcestershire sauce and acidic tomato puree. To finish, Cumberland pie is topped with a garnishing layer of melted, grated cheddar or Lincolnshire cheese along with golden toasted breadcrumbs. The cheese can also be stirred into the potatoes rather than sprinkled on top with the breadcrumbs.

