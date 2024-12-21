The 4-Ingredient Boursin Cheese Appetizer That Will Impress Your Friends

A product of France, Boursin cheese revolutionized cheese production in its native country by being the first nationally sold and marketed flavored cheese. Over 50 years later, Boursin is a household name in France and the rest of the western world. It's a high quality cheese to serve with crackers or even make into a two-ingredient dip for your next holiday party, but it only takes three extra ingredients to transform it into a show stopping appetizer.

With the help of prosciutto, nuts, and honey, you can transform Boursin cheese into a bite-sized, hand held charcuterie board. Foodie content creator Sarah Thomas shows you just how simple yet delicious it is to make this four-ingredient appetizer in a viral Instagram video. In it, she adds a spoonful of Boursin cheese to a strip of prosciutto, rolls it up, and sears it with olive oil over a hot griddle.

The olive oil adds its own earthy depth to the prosciutto while creating a crunchier exterior and blooming its umami richness. After plating the Boursin-stuffed prosciutto rolls, they're finished with a sprinkling of chopped pecans and a drizzle of honey. The result is a complex symphony of flavors and textures, with layers of different savory notes finished with a floral sweetness and a trifecta of crunchy, chewy, and a creamy center. Plus, the recipe is customizable as every ingredient can be swapped, including the flavor of the Boursin cheese.

