The 4-Ingredient Boursin Cheese Appetizer That Will Impress Your Friends
A product of France, Boursin cheese revolutionized cheese production in its native country by being the first nationally sold and marketed flavored cheese. Over 50 years later, Boursin is a household name in France and the rest of the western world. It's a high quality cheese to serve with crackers or even make into a two-ingredient dip for your next holiday party, but it only takes three extra ingredients to transform it into a show stopping appetizer.
With the help of prosciutto, nuts, and honey, you can transform Boursin cheese into a bite-sized, hand held charcuterie board. Foodie content creator Sarah Thomas shows you just how simple yet delicious it is to make this four-ingredient appetizer in a viral Instagram video. In it, she adds a spoonful of Boursin cheese to a strip of prosciutto, rolls it up, and sears it with olive oil over a hot griddle.
The olive oil adds its own earthy depth to the prosciutto while creating a crunchier exterior and blooming its umami richness. After plating the Boursin-stuffed prosciutto rolls, they're finished with a sprinkling of chopped pecans and a drizzle of honey. The result is a complex symphony of flavors and textures, with layers of different savory notes finished with a floral sweetness and a trifecta of crunchy, chewy, and a creamy center. Plus, the recipe is customizable as every ingredient can be swapped, including the flavor of the Boursin cheese.
Variations of the Boursin appetizer
Boursin comes in various flavors, and you can use the diversity of products to dictate variations on the other ingredients. Of course, you can stick to the original garlic and fine herbs Boursin and still make ingredient swaps. For example, you could swap nuts for garlic chips for an aromatic crunch that enhances the garlic flavor in the cheese. You could also infuse honey with fresh herbs for a sweet and herbal finish or substitute plain pecans for these garlic garden herb pistachios from Nichols Farms.
A basil and chive Boursin filling would pair well with a fresh basil garnish and toasted pine nuts instead of pecans. You could even swap honey for a drizzle of this bright and fresh pesto recipe. And Boursin's latest flavor (one you should always have in your kitchen) is rosemary and black garlic, which would taste delicious with these diced up Planter's rosemary and sea salt cashews. Swap honey for balsamic reduction or even pomegranate syrup for prosciutto stuffed with fig and balsamic flavored Boursin. Mike's hot honey will bring a sweet and spicy finish to prosciutto stuffed with black pepper Boursin. If prosciutto isn't your favorite cured ham, swap it for serrano, chorizo, or a smoky speck.