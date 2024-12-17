Freddo Vs Frappé: The Main Difference Between The Greek Coffee Styles
Say you happen to be in Europe and are searching for a place to have a good cup of coffee — Italy isn't the only place where you can get it. While it doesn't come up a lot on the radar of coffee connoisseurs, Greece has a pretty vibrant coffee culture. Kafeneio (coffee shops) are considered the heart of Greek society; this is where friends and anyone who would like to have a good chat with each other gather. And what kind of drink would they sip on as they do, you ask? While there are plenty of traditional Greek coffee recipes you can order, there are two that stand out: frappé and freddo: iced coffee drinks that have taken the country by storm in recent decades.
At their heart, frappés and freddos share a simple formula: coffee shaken with ice until perfectly chilled and crowned with a layer of froth. What set them apart are the starting ingredients. The frappé is made from instant coffee, resulting in a fairly light drink with mild coffee notes. The freddo takes a bolder approach, using fresh espresso to create a velvety-smooth drink that delivers intense flavor. You can buy and enjoy them year-round in Greece, but they're especially popular during Greece's sweltering summers when temperatures climb to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit; the cold drinks are exactly what the locals need to beat the heat.
Frappés are the O.G. Greek iced coffee phenomenon
Despite the recipe not sounding as "classy" as freddo, the instant coffee-based frappé is actually the original Greek iced coffee sensation. The story goes that in 1957, Dimitris Vakondios, a Nescafé representative, was unable to find hot water to brew a fresh cuppa and so decided to shake some Nescafé Classic with cold water and ice. The improvised coffee turned out to create an unexpectedly delicious foamy drink that would become (and is continuing to be) a Greek coffee icon for over six decades.
Making a frappé is as simple as mixing instant coffee and some cold water together in a cocktail shaker, vigorously shaking until frothy, then pouring over ice. The froth is a must-have in a good frappé — in fact, it's one of the features that makes the drink recognizable. Once you've had the drink in hand, you're free to customize your frappé to your taste. Want it strong and pure? Order it "sketos" (without sugar). Prefer it a bit sweeter? Ask for "metrios" (medium sweet), which is about two teaspoons of sugar, or "glykos" (very sweet) for four teaspoons. You can even add a splash of milk to take the edge off.
Thanks to its simple recipe and cheap ingredients, the frappé has become wonderfully democratic. You'll find it served everywhere from city cafes to tiny village kafeneia across Greece. The drink itself is enjoyed by people of every age and at all hours, such is its popularity.
Bolder and fresher are the freddos
While the exact origins of the freddo (Italian for "cold") remain somewhat mysterious, many credit its invention to Yiannis Iosifides, owner of Greece's Kafea Terra coffee company. Though it arrived on the scene decades after the frappé in the 1990s, the freddo truly captured Greek hearts in the 2000s, becoming a nationwide sensation available in two distinctive styles: freddo espresso and freddo cappuccino.
For the espresso version, baristas begin with a freshly pulled shot, which is immediately combined with ice in a shaker. A vigorous shake gives the drink its frothy crown, then it's poured over ice immediately after for an incredibly potent iced coffee. The cappuccino variant adds a layer of cold-whipped milk on top of the chilled espresso base to give a two-toned drink that's as beautiful as it is creamy and rich.
Like its cousin the frappé, the freddo has become an integral part of Greek daily life and can fit seamlessly into any moment of the day, whether it's paired with a Greek breakfast, a sunny lunch, or dinner. But here's the best part: You don't need a ticket to Athens to experience these drinks. With just a shaker, good coffee (whether instant or espresso), and a handful of ice, you can create your own piece of Greek cafe culture right in your kitchen.