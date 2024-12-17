Freddo Vs Frappé: The Main Difference Between The Greek Coffee Styles

Say you happen to be in Europe and are searching for a place to have a good cup of coffee — Italy isn't the only place where you can get it. While it doesn't come up a lot on the radar of coffee connoisseurs, Greece has a pretty vibrant coffee culture. Kafeneio (coffee shops) are considered the heart of Greek society; this is where friends and anyone who would like to have a good chat with each other gather. And what kind of drink would they sip on as they do, you ask? While there are plenty of traditional Greek coffee recipes you can order, there are two that stand out: frappé and freddo: iced coffee drinks that have taken the country by storm in recent decades.

Advertisement

At their heart, frappés and freddos share a simple formula: coffee shaken with ice until perfectly chilled and crowned with a layer of froth. What set them apart are the starting ingredients. The frappé is made from instant coffee, resulting in a fairly light drink with mild coffee notes. The freddo takes a bolder approach, using fresh espresso to create a velvety-smooth drink that delivers intense flavor. You can buy and enjoy them year-round in Greece, but they're especially popular during Greece's sweltering summers when temperatures climb to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit; the cold drinks are exactly what the locals need to beat the heat.