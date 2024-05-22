Here's What You Might Eat For Breakfast In Greece

One of the most exciting parts of traveling is discovering new foods along the way. Breakfast might just be one of the most unique meals you'll encounter — you won't find boxed cereal or breakfast sandwiches very often outside the U.S., but lean into the local offerings, and you may just find a new favorite way to start your day. For example, when you visit Greece, you will see a few familiar foods on the breakfast table. Thick, tangy Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and a basket of bread is typical, but be prepared for a twist on those old standards, plus some new delights.

Your yogurt will likely be served plain and unflavored but with flavorful Greek honey on the side meant for drizzling over the protein-rich offering, perhaps with some walnuts crumbled on top. Depending on the season, you'll find juicy oranges, plump figs, or wild Grecian berries to enhance the yogurt and dip in the local honey. To complete the dairy selection, you may also find specialty cheese like fresh feta and a cube of rich local butter on the table.