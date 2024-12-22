The Simplest Way To Elevate Bread Rolls For A Party

First impressions matter — and at a dinner party, the first thing your guests are going to see is the bread rolls at the beginning of the meal. Our favorite dinner roll hack (when we aren't busy trying to recreate the iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls at home) is tying each individual roll with twine or yarn. A little string can make a hugely charming touch, way more impressive and personal than just tossing 'em in a basket and calling it a day.

Tie loosely to avoid smushing, and keep in mind that this tip works better with tougher, crusty rolls like sourdough, semolina, and French baguette than ultra-soft bread with a plush, airy crumb structure.

To avoid shedding microplastics into your food, steer clear of plastic-coated ribbons and stick to string or yarn made from natural fibers, like this PerkHomy natural jute twine (600 feet for $6.99) or NS hemp cord (426 feet for $9.88). If you'd prefer a pop of color, opt for a 100% cotton yarn, like this dark green beauty by Sugar 'n Cream (360 feet for $7.03). The investment is wicked affordable considering you'll only need one foot or less per roll. Just stash that spool in your kitchen gadget drawer and it'll be ready and waiting for the next time you host.

