The Simplest Way To Elevate Bread Rolls For A Party
First impressions matter — and at a dinner party, the first thing your guests are going to see is the bread rolls at the beginning of the meal. Our favorite dinner roll hack (when we aren't busy trying to recreate the iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls at home) is tying each individual roll with twine or yarn. A little string can make a hugely charming touch, way more impressive and personal than just tossing 'em in a basket and calling it a day.
Tie loosely to avoid smushing, and keep in mind that this tip works better with tougher, crusty rolls like sourdough, semolina, and French baguette than ultra-soft bread with a plush, airy crumb structure.
To avoid shedding microplastics into your food, steer clear of plastic-coated ribbons and stick to string or yarn made from natural fibers, like this PerkHomy natural jute twine (600 feet for $6.99) or NS hemp cord (426 feet for $9.88). If you'd prefer a pop of color, opt for a 100% cotton yarn, like this dark green beauty by Sugar 'n Cream (360 feet for $7.03). The investment is wicked affordable considering you'll only need one foot or less per roll. Just stash that spool in your kitchen gadget drawer and it'll be ready and waiting for the next time you host.
Tie each roll with twine or yarn for rustic flair
To elevate the presentation even further, you could slide a fresh herb sprig under the twine. Rosemary, thyme, oregano, or a few sage leaves would all function beautifully (and make a great opportunity for showing off your herb garden harvest), especially if paired with a homemade herb-dotted compound butter. Feel free to slide even larger garnishes under the twine for a more ornate visual. Dried orange wheels, lavender sprigs, and fresh edible flowers would all look fantastic here.
For stress-free hosting, you can even warm those rolls in the oven after tying 'em (as long as your tie of choice is oven-safe, of course) to fill your kitchen with intoxicating warm-bread aroma as guests file in (swoon). As Instagram foodie Krisi Monsivaiz shared in a post, "I even tied these mini baguettes ahead of time, then wrapped them in foil and warmed in a 350 [degree Fahrenheit] oven (yarn and all) for 5-10 minutes."
This aesthetically pleasing tip could even be used in the utilitarian sense to inform dinner party guests of the seating chart. Just grab some natural paper gift tags like these ones by Sally Fashion, write each guest's name on a tag, and then tie that tag to the roll with the twine. When your guests arrive, the name-tagged roll can be sitting on a small plate at each table-setting to let everyone know where to sit. (Although, if you go this route, don't pop any paper name tags in the oven).