You're Missing Out On The Best Tool For Cutting Cheese
Even if the kitchen is your favorite room in the house, everyone loves a great hack that makes prepping, cooking, or even clean-up a little bit easier. To that end, one TikTok user has shared an easy hack for cutting cheese that involves a tool that you've likely already got in a drawer somewhere. When it's time to slice through that block of cheese, the self-proclaimed stay-at-home mom uses a pizza cutter to, pardon the pun, literally cut the cheese in a matter of seconds.
After first slicing the block in half, she turns the rounded blade the other way to cut perfectly bite-sized pieces. By using a pizza cutter to easily roll through the brick, you'll save yourself time and likely a lot of frustration. Even if you've got a knife specifically for cutting cheese, there's probably been a moment when you've tried your best to cut uniform slices, only to be left with awkward cuts, slivers, and all kinds of cheese debris. The same can be said for cheese slicers, too.
Don't stop at just cheese
When using your pizza cutter for cheese, softer cheeses tend to work best, as cheddar, gouda, and mozzarella are easier to cut through. Adding a touch of non-stick cooking spray helps the cutter slice through cheese like butter, making it perfect for snacking, Insta-worthy charcuterie boards, and even on pizza.
While it's called a "pizza cutter" for a reason, this trusty tool can be a jack-of-all-trades in your kitchen. Sure, it can cut pizza into perfect portions, but pizza cutters don't have to be exclusive to one dish. If you're looking for an easy way to prep colorful summer salads, pull out this roller blade for the lettuce, peppers, herbs, and other toppings. It can also be used for slicing up quesadillas, fruit, desserts, and much more.
Convenience in the kitchen is always a plus, and with a pizza cutter in hand, you can make meal prep much easier without dirtying a drawer full of utensils.