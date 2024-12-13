You're Missing Out On The Best Tool For Cutting Cheese

Even if the kitchen is your favorite room in the house, everyone loves a great hack that makes prepping, cooking, or even clean-up a little bit easier. To that end, one TikTok user has shared an easy hack for cutting cheese that involves a tool that you've likely already got in a drawer somewhere. When it's time to slice through that block of cheese, the self-proclaimed stay-at-home mom uses a pizza cutter to, pardon the pun, literally cut the cheese in a matter of seconds.

After first slicing the block in half, she turns the rounded blade the other way to cut perfectly bite-sized pieces. By using a pizza cutter to easily roll through the brick, you'll save yourself time and likely a lot of frustration. Even if you've got a knife specifically for cutting cheese, there's probably been a moment when you've tried your best to cut uniform slices, only to be left with awkward cuts, slivers, and all kinds of cheese debris. The same can be said for cheese slicers, too.