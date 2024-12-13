Maryland Crab Cakes Vs Baltimore Coddies: What's The Difference?

Maryland is known for its seafood, from crabs to clams, partly due to its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay. One of the popular dishes that hails from the area are Maryland crab cakes, which take advantage of the crustaceans that are native to its waters. Another dish that relies on seafood and looks vaguely similar are Baltimore coddies. Both of these seafood dishes are popular in the Old Line State, but the seafood ingredients and preparations are far different.

Like the names say, Maryland crab cakes use fresh crab meat, whereas Baltimore coddies use cod fish. While both ingredients come from the water, the two ingredients offer very different flavors. Both dishes can be fried, but the method is usually slightly different, and Maryland crab cakes also have other traditional preparations. You might see both on a menu at a seafood eatery across the state, especially along the coast, so we dug into more of the similarities and differences so that you don't have to before you place your dinner order.