13 Best Restaurants For Crab In Maryland

Throw a dart at a map of the U.S., and there's a high chance you'll end up hitting a place where you can get some good grub. Kansas has its barbecue, New Orleans is the epicenter for Cajun cooking, and for Maryland, it's cooked blue crabs.

Long before colonists and settlers arrived on the Maryland shores, the indigenous tribes there fished for crabs as a food of sustenance. In 2018, research and archeological discoveries revealed that natives of the state may have been crabbing for over 3,000 years. When immigrants from overseas arrived, they negotiated and stole fishing rights from these tribes, eventually leading to the hard-nosed waterman culture that helped the trade explode after World War II.

Throughout the centuries, Marylanders of all kinds have developed numerous ways to eat blue crabs. Now, there's a crab house in every city. I grew up on Kent Island, Maryland, an epicenter of crabbing and waterman traditions, and have been wielding a wooden mallet every summer since I was 6 years old. So, when I look for the best restaurants to eat crabs in Maryland, I've got an eye out for a few things: The crabs should be steamed, never boiled (this isn't the Gulf). Crab cakes should be broiled, not fried. During the season, supplies should come from in-state only. I may love Old Bay, but when it comes to cracking, it's got to be J.O.'s seasoning.