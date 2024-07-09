How To Steam Your Crab Legs For The Most Tender Meat

One of the reasons we love crab legs so much is the sheer joy that comes from successfully retrieving a beautifully plump piece of meat from the shell. Crab legs are sweet, succulent, and mild, yet have a rich mouthfeel similar to lobster. They can be boiled or steamed, and while there are pros and cons to each cooking method for crabs, we love steaming crab legs for the most mouthwatering and tender meat. How easy is that? As easy as pulling out a pot and a steamer basket.

Unless you've caught the crab yourself, you're eating flash-frozen legs that have been pre-cooked. Essentially you're heating up the crab legs, but there's more to the process than simply taking them from cold to hot. By steaming the crab legs, you allow moisture into the meat, retaining the sweet taste and above all, the texture. Overcooking crab, like most seafood, can significantly alter the meat, resulting in a rubbery texture. Because of this, boiling crab can be a risk/reward situation. You can infuse the flavor of the seasoning you use into the crab legs, but the risk of overcooking them increases. With steaming, the water stays below the crab legs, and won't directly boil the previously cooked meat. This will not only help retain the sweet flavor of the crab, but it will make it easier to remove it from the shell. If your crab legs are thawed (which we recommend) the steaming process should only take 4 to 5 minutes.